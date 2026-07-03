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Halle Berry, Denzel Washington, Michael B Jordan
Pop Culture

Halle Berry Confused Over AI Photo of Her, Denzel Washington, and Michael B. Jordan Flashing Money

The actress had a very simple response to the deepfake.

tara mahadevan100 days ago
Wiz Khalifa
Pop Culture

Wiz Khalifa Rips 'Scream 7' Movie for Using AI: 'That Sh*t Was Trash'

'Scream 7' had a massive debut at the box office, reportedly grossing $64.1 million.

tara mahadevan130 days ago
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks in support of the DEFIANCE Act with Paris Hilton standing nearby.
Pop Culture

AOC Praises Paris Hilton for Backing Bill Allowing Sexual Deepfake Victims to Sue

Paris voiced her support for the bipartisan bill, which was unanimously passed in the Senate earlier this month.

Jose Martinez177 days ago
A smartphone displays the xAI and Grok logos while resting on a computer keyboard
Pop Culture

California Sends Elon Musk’s xAI a Cease and Desist to Stop AI Deepfakes

The state says Grok produced potentially illegal sexualized images without consent.

Alex Ocho181 days ago
Trae Young speaks during Wizards introductory press conference and AI video of him dancing.
Sports

Trae Young Responds to Deepfake of Him Dancing: 'Nahhh, A.I. Is Crazy'

The Washington Wizards star shuts down the authenticity of the viral video.

Jose Martinez184 days ago
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Deepfake images featuring Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour simulating the movement of a man. All the images are AI-generated.
Pop Culture

AI-Generated ‘Stranger Things’ Deepfake Videos of the Cast on Zoom Call Look Alarmingly Real

Hyper-realistic videos of the cast mimicking a man's expressions and gestures are circulating on social media.

Alex Ocho184 days ago
Ricky Martin Playfully Calls Out OnlyFans Star Mario Salvador 'We've Never Met'
Music

Ricky Martin Playfully Calls Out OnlyFans Star Mario Salvador: 'We've Never Even Met'

'Who knows if someday, but not yet,' Martin said in the comments.

Bernadette Giacomazzo214 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion poses in a black dress with an elegant updo at an event.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Manager Says Deepfake Video Gave Rapper Emotional Distress

Travis Farris testified in Megan’s defamation case against blogger Milagro Gramz on Wednesday.

Alex Ocho241 days ago
Scarlett Johansson stands on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents’ Association event, wearing an elegant off-shoulder gown
Pop Culture

Scarlett Johansson Slams ChatGPT Seemingly Emulating Voice After She Declined: 'Shocked, Angered, and in Disbelief'

The 39-year-old actress says OpenAI debuted a voice assistant that sounds similar to her voice after she walked away from an offer to work with them.

Alex Ocho789 days ago
Two hip-hop artists; one stands in black attire, another sits wearing a graphic tee and hat
Music

Drake Trolls Metro Boomin With Deepfake ‘Drumline’ Scene Referencing 'Shut Your Hoe Ass Up’ Bar on "Push Ups" Diss (UPDATE)

The rapper's leaked diss track found him commanding his former collaborator to "shut your hoe ass up and make some drums."

Jade Gomez824 days ago
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Pop Culture

Underage Jenna Ortega Deepfake Ads That Let Users ‘Undress’ Her Ran on Instagram and Facebook

Nefariously edited photos of the 'Wednesday' actress when she was 16 showed up in ads across Meta's social media platforms.

Alex Ocho865 days ago
taylor swift on globes carpet
Music

Fans Band Together to 'Protect Taylor Swift' After Spread of NSFW A.I. Images

Previously, several artists, including Bad Bunny and Sexyy Red, have spoken out about A.I.-enabled imitations of their likenesses.

Trace William Cowen905 days ago
Music

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Deep Fake Video Starring Her, Tom Holland, and Mark Zuckerberg: 'Help!'

The rapper appeared alongside Holland and Zuckerberg in ITVX's A.I. comedy series 'Neighbor Wars.'

Brad Callas1105 days ago
Matt Stone and Trey Parker attend premiere of 'The Book of Mormon'
Pop Culture

‘South Park’ Creators Describe Trump Deepfake Movie They Almost Made Before Pandemic Hit

In a new interview, 'South Park' creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker revealed they scrapped a Donald Trump-centric deepfake movie when the pandemic hit.

Brad Callas1439 days ago
Kendrick Lamar screenshot as Nipsey
Music

Lauren London Shares Response to Kendrick Lamar's Nipsey Hussle Tribute on "The Heart Part 5"

Lauren London took to social media on Monday to share her response to Kendrick Lamar’s tribute to the late Crenshaw legend on “The Heart Part 5.”

Brad Callas1531 days ago
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Kendrick Lamar takes on a deep fake of Nipsey Hussle
Music

Kendrick Lamar Pays Tribute to Nipsey Hussle by Rapping From Late Artist's Perspective on "The Heart Part 5"

Kendrick Lamar has dropped his comeback single and video in “The Heart Part 5,” and fans can’t stop talking about the song’s powerful third verse. 

Brenton Blanchet1532 days ago
Kendrick Lamar "The Heart Part 5" music video
Music

Kendrick Lamar Returns With New Song and Video "The Heart Part 5"

Kendrick Lamar shared his new song, “The Heart Part 5,” alongside a video to match less than a week before the release of his long-awaited new album.

Brenton Blanchet1532 days ago
A Tom deepfake is pictured playing guitar
Pop Culture

Tom Cruise Deepfake Actor Insists Controversial Tech Is ‘Morally Neutral’

For months now, clips have circulated showing a deepfake-produced Cruise engaging in a variety of menial activities. But what's the real impact of such tech?

Trace William Cowen1663 days ago

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