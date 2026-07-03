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Halle Berry Confused Over AI Photo of Her, Denzel Washington, and Michael B. Jordan Flashing Money
The actress had a very simple response to the deepfake.
Wiz Khalifa Rips 'Scream 7' Movie for Using AI: 'That Sh*t Was Trash'
'Scream 7' had a massive debut at the box office, reportedly grossing $64.1 million.
AOC Praises Paris Hilton for Backing Bill Allowing Sexual Deepfake Victims to Sue
Paris voiced her support for the bipartisan bill, which was unanimously passed in the Senate earlier this month.
California Sends Elon Musk’s xAI a Cease and Desist to Stop AI Deepfakes
The state says Grok produced potentially illegal sexualized images without consent.
Trae Young Responds to Deepfake of Him Dancing: 'Nahhh, A.I. Is Crazy'
The Washington Wizards star shuts down the authenticity of the viral video.
AI-Generated ‘Stranger Things’ Deepfake Videos of the Cast on Zoom Call Look Alarmingly Real
Hyper-realistic videos of the cast mimicking a man's expressions and gestures are circulating on social media.
Ricky Martin Playfully Calls Out OnlyFans Star Mario Salvador: 'We've Never Even Met'
'Who knows if someday, but not yet,' Martin said in the comments.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Manager Says Deepfake Video Gave Rapper Emotional Distress
Travis Farris testified in Megan’s defamation case against blogger Milagro Gramz on Wednesday.
Scarlett Johansson Slams ChatGPT Seemingly Emulating Voice After She Declined: 'Shocked, Angered, and in Disbelief'
The 39-year-old actress says OpenAI debuted a voice assistant that sounds similar to her voice after she walked away from an offer to work with them.
Drake Trolls Metro Boomin With Deepfake ‘Drumline’ Scene Referencing 'Shut Your Hoe Ass Up’ Bar on "Push Ups" Diss (UPDATE)
The rapper's leaked diss track found him commanding his former collaborator to "shut your hoe ass up and make some drums."
Underage Jenna Ortega Deepfake Ads That Let Users ‘Undress’ Her Ran on Instagram and Facebook
Nefariously edited photos of the 'Wednesday' actress when she was 16 showed up in ads across Meta's social media platforms.
Fans Band Together to 'Protect Taylor Swift' After Spread of NSFW A.I. Images
Previously, several artists, including Bad Bunny and Sexyy Red, have spoken out about A.I.-enabled imitations of their likenesses.
Nicki Minaj Reacts to Deep Fake Video Starring Her, Tom Holland, and Mark Zuckerberg: 'Help!'
The rapper appeared alongside Holland and Zuckerberg in ITVX's A.I. comedy series 'Neighbor Wars.'
‘South Park’ Creators Describe Trump Deepfake Movie They Almost Made Before Pandemic Hit
In a new interview, 'South Park' creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker revealed they scrapped a Donald Trump-centric deepfake movie when the pandemic hit.
Lauren London Shares Response to Kendrick Lamar's Nipsey Hussle Tribute on "The Heart Part 5"
Lauren London took to social media on Monday to share her response to Kendrick Lamar’s tribute to the late Crenshaw legend on “The Heart Part 5.”
Kendrick Lamar Pays Tribute to Nipsey Hussle by Rapping From Late Artist's Perspective on "The Heart Part 5"
Kendrick Lamar has dropped his comeback single and video in “The Heart Part 5,” and fans can’t stop talking about the song’s powerful third verse.
Kendrick Lamar Returns With New Song and Video "The Heart Part 5"
Kendrick Lamar shared his new song, “The Heart Part 5,” alongside a video to match less than a week before the release of his long-awaited new album.
Tom Cruise Deepfake Actor Insists Controversial Tech Is ‘Morally Neutral’
For months now, clips have circulated showing a deepfake-produced Cruise engaging in a variety of menial activities. But what's the real impact of such tech?