Rick Ross Says ‘You'll Never Believe Who Wrote This' While Listening to Drake's “Sicko Mode” Verse

"Sicko Mode," which appeared on Travis Scott's 2018 album Astroworld, features a plethora of credits. According to the song's official credits, Drake and Travis Scott are listed as songwriters alongside Texas legend Big Hawk, Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd, Cyhi the Prynce, Misrad Dervic, and producers Tay Keith, Hit-Boy, Cubeatz, Mike Dean, Ozan 'OZ' Yildirim, and Rogét Chahayed. Additionally, the song credits all the songwriters behind The Notorious B.I.G.'s “Gimme the Loot” due to a sample, and Luke's "I Wanna Rock."

Drake has faced ghostwriter accusations ever since Meek Mill instigated a beef with him in 2015. This led to the revelation that Quentin Miller served as a songwriter for several tracks on Drake's fan-favorite mixtape, If You're Reading This It's Too Late.

Ross made similar claims in his diss track directed at the rapper. "Always ran, another n***a had to write your grooves," he raps in the second verse. "Flow is copy-and-paste, Weezy gave you the juice."

He also accused Drake of getting a nose job, which he has denied, and called the "Energy" rapper a "white boy." Shortly after dropping the diss, he sported Drizzy's For All the Dogs merch while performing at a club. He also shared multiple Instagram Stories, in which he called Drake "BBL Drizzy."

He's just one of the many rappers going at Drake right now following the birth of a rap civil war thanks to Kendrick Lamar's fiery "Like That" verse. Ross got involved after he shared a video of himself listening to the track, indicating that he co-signed Lamar's diss directed at his former collaborator.

Drake directly responded on his leaked diss record, expressing surprise that Ross felt the need to get involved while also clowning his past as a corrections officer. “I might take your latest girl and cuff her like Ricky / Can’t believe he’s jumping in, this n***a turning 50," Drake rapped. "Every song that made it on the chart he got from Drizzy."