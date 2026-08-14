Quavo Drops "Trance (Walk It Down)," Second Single From Pharrell-Produced Album

Quavo is ready to get people back on the dance floor. The Migos rapper dropped his new single “Trance (Walk It Down)” on Friday, offering the second preview of his upcoming album QRÖMELIFE, which is entirely produced by Pharrell Williams. The record interpolates Shannon’s 1983 hit “Let the Music Play” and finds Quavo and Pharrell leaning directly into the club, with booming 808s, bouncing hi-hats, and sharp percussion providing the foundation for Quavo’s melodic flow. “All the bad bitches want a new thing/Throw it back, catch it like a boomerang/Fifty thousand ones, bought a new chain/I go Louis Vuitton down to the shoestring,” Quavo raps.

“Trance (Walk It Down)” arrives with a music video co-directed by Quavo and Daps. Shot at a luxury villa and aboard a yacht in Marbella, Spain, the visual surrounds Quavo with the luxury, fashion and party atmosphere reflected throughout the track. The single follows “HAAVIN,” which kicked off the QRÖMELIFE campaign in June. The song was first unveiled during Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2027 Men’s show at Cité Internationale Universitaire in Paris. Together, “HAAVIN” and “Trance” offer an early look at the sound Quavo and Pharrell are building for the project. Quavo previously explained that working closely with the legendary producer required him to stretch beyond his usual approach. “Working with Pharrell means you need to be versatile — a sound bender, a wave creator and a trend setter,” Quavo said. “He levels you up.” QRÖMELIFE will mark Quavo’s first solo studio album since Rocket Power, which arrived in 2023. That project served as a tribute to his late nephew and Migos groupmate Takeoff and included appearances from Future, Young Thug, BabyDrill, and Takeoff.

His upcoming album appears to be pushing into a different space. Quavo has characterized QRÖMELIFE as a reflection of perseverance and his evolution, with Pharrell handling production across the entire project.