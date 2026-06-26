B2K vs Pretty Ricky: VERZUZ

B2K vs Pretty Ricky: The Official VERZUZ Setlist and Live Voting Experience on Complex

Featuring B2K and Pretty Ricky

10%90%

JUNE 26, 2026

Duel Of The Boy Bands

Two of early 2000s R&B's hottest groups hit the VERZUZ stage when B2K and Pretty Ricky faced off in the ultimate duel of the boy bands on the evening of June 25, 2026. Los Angeles’s B2K, led by magnetic frontman Omarion, had a generation of fans losing their minds with teen-focused club anthems like "Bump, Bump, Bump" and "Girlfriend." Meanwhile, Miami's Pretty Ricky, anchored by the silky-voiced Pleasure P, turned the slow-jam game up several notches with grown-and-sexy cuts like "Your Body" and "On the Hotline." This one hit harder than an after-school episode of 106 & Park. Check out the official setlist and the results of the live round-by-round fan vote below.

Full Setlist & Community Scorecard

B2K
Round
Pretty Ricky
"Girlfriend"B2K15%
1
"Grind With Me"Pretty Ricky85%
"Uh Huh"B2K25%
2
"Your Body"Pretty Ricky75%
"Gots Ta Be"B2K34%
3
"Juicy"Pretty Ricky66%
"What A Girl Wants"B2K28%
4
"Shorty Be Mine"Pretty Ricky72%
"Sleepin'"B2K28%
5
"Playhouse"Pretty Ricky72%
"Badaboom"B2K31%
6
"Love Like Honey"Pretty Ricky69%
"Why I Love You"B2K36%
7
"Nothing But A Number"Pretty Ricky64%
"Everything"B2K40%
8
"Get You Right"Pretty Ricky60%
"Would You Be Here"B2K31%
9
"Push It Baby"Pretty Ricky69%
"One Kiss"B2K31%
10
"Up and Down"Pretty Ricky69%
"Understanding"B2K34%
11
"Get A Little Closer"Pretty Ricky66%
"Ice Box"Omarion38%
12
"Make It Like It Was"Pretty Ricky62%
"Boys For Life"B2K32%
13
"Stay"Pretty Ricky68%
"Mileage"B2K36%
14
"Late Night Special"Pretty Ricky64%
"Bump, Bump, Bump"B2K33%
15
"On The Hotline"Pretty Ricky67%
"O"Omarion27%
16
"Did You Wrong"Pleasure P73%
"Post To Be"Omarion15%
17
"Up Remix"J. Valentine featuring Pleasure P85%
"Touch"Omarion17%
18
Pretty Ricky83%

Voting results reflect fan love and participation in real-time—they aren’t an official "win" or "loss" declaration. At its heart, VERZUZ is a celebration of legendary artists and their massive impact on the culture. The votes cast here represent the fans, not the official views of Complex, Apple Music, or VERZUZ.

Vote Live During VERZUZ

Get notified when the livestream begins. Only on Complex can you watch and vote live for your favorite sets.

Highlights
The 10 Best Pretty Ricky Songs, Ranked
Music
The 10 Best Pretty Ricky Songs, Ranked
How ‘106 & Park’ Birthed a New Era of Boy Bands
Music
How ‘106 & Park’ Birthed a New Era of Boy Bands
The 10 Best B2K Songs of All Time, Ranked
Music
The 10 Best B2K Songs of All Time, Ranked

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