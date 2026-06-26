B2K vs Pretty Ricky: VERZUZ

JUNE 26, 2026

Duel Of The Boy Bands

Two of early 2000s R&B's hottest groups hit the VERZUZ stage when B2K and Pretty Ricky faced off in the ultimate duel of the boy bands on the evening of June 25, 2026. Los Angeles’s B2K, led by magnetic frontman Omarion, had a generation of fans losing their minds with teen-focused club anthems like "Bump, Bump, Bump" and "Girlfriend." Meanwhile, Miami's Pretty Ricky, anchored by the silky-voiced Pleasure P, turned the slow-jam game up several notches with grown-and-sexy cuts like "Your Body" and "On the Hotline." This one hit harder than an after-school episode of 106 & Park. Check out the official setlist and the results of the live round-by-round fan vote below.