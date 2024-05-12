Soulja Boy Disses Metro Boomin and 21 Savage Over Old Tweet: "U Pussy N***az!!!"

Soulja Boy went on a rampage against Metro Boomin and 21 Savage and threatened to slap them over a ten-plus-year-old tweet.

On Saturday, Soulja Boy hopped on his Instagram Live to call out his fellow Atlanta natives for a tweet Metro posted that took a shot at him. Back in 2012, Metro shared a tweet that read, "My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy. Yours rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down."

The tweet appeared to bother Soulja years later as he went on his IG Live and went on a full-on rant against the Grammy Award-winning producer. According to Soulja, Metro has no reason to be happy about linking up with Jeezy in the studio.

"Fuck is you talking about, Metro Groomin?" he said. "You was lit about going to the studio with Jeezy, bitch ass boy? Stop playing with me. I had a number one in 2007 when I was 17, fuck n***a. You was still in elementary school. You was in middle school, boy."

Soulja continued, "Fuck is you hype about going to the studio with Jeezy for? Bitch ass n***a, I was making beats for Gucci! I don't give a fuck about no Jeezy, n***a. I was in the studio with Guwop at 18."