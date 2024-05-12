Soulja Boy Disses Metro Boomin and 21 Savage Over Old Tweet: "U Pussy N***az!!!"

Soulja Boy went on a rampage against Metro Boomin and 21 Savage and threatened to slap them over a ten-plus-year-old tweet.
On Saturday, Soulja Boy hopped on his Instagram Live to call out his fellow Atlanta natives for a tweet Metro posted that took a shot at him. Back in 2012, Metro shared a tweet that read, "My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy. Yours rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down."
The tweet appeared to bother Soulja years later as he went on his IG Live and went on a full-on rant against the Grammy Award-winning producer. According to Soulja, Metro has no reason to be happy about linking up with Jeezy in the studio.
"Fuck is you talking about, Metro Groomin?" he said. "You was lit about going to the studio with Jeezy, bitch ass boy? Stop playing with me. I had a number one in 2007 when I was 17, fuck n***a. You was still in elementary school. You was in middle school, boy."
Soulja continued, "Fuck is you hype about going to the studio with Jeezy for? Bitch ass n***a, I was making beats for Gucci! I don't give a fuck about no Jeezy, n***a. I was in the studio with Guwop at 18."
Big Draco then went to the comment section of Akademiks' post of his rant and gave Metro a 24-hour window to delete the tweet, or he was going to show him "how to troll a n***a."
21 Savage saw the tweet and defended Metro by commenting "or what" in response to Soulja's 24-hour warning. The "Crank Dat" rapper caught wind of 21's comment and tweeted, "Or I'm slapping the shit out [you] and metro."
Soulja wasn't done with Metro as he trolled him over his mother's death with a Happy Mother's Day post while also sharing photos of the producer asking to send Soulja some beats. He continued to drag Metro's late mother in another post while challenging the Savage Mode II collaborators to a boxing match.
"I don't give a fuck!!!! It's always cool when a n***a come at me but when I defend myself it's too much huh?! Fuck that n***a mama!!!!!!!!!! Don't speak on my name bitch!"
He added, "I'll beat the fuck out you @MetroBoomin and @21savage sign the boxing contract since u pussy n***az so tough!!!"
Metro nor 21 have responded to Soulja's disses as of press time.