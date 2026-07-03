Soulja Boy

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

TLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 24: Rapper Soulja Boy performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2026 at State Farm Arena on May 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Soulja Boy's Ex Intends to Sell His Royalties to Collect $4 Million Judgment

Soulja Boy's ex-girlfriend filed a notice to sell his BMI residuals after a 2025 jury awarded her $4.25 million for sexual battery.

Jaelani Turner-Williams28 days ago
Kai Cenat.
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat's Streamer University Atlanta Auditions Shut Down 'Due to Overwhelming' Crowds

The event was "officially concluded" because of the huge turnout and subsequent safety concerns.

Jaelani Turner-Williams29 days ago
Rapper Soulja Boy performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2026 at State Farm Arena on May 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Soulja Boy Says He’s Rap’s First Professor, But Rappers Have Been Teaching for Years

Soulja Boy made the claim in a new trailer for his upcoming Rapper University livestreaming series.

Alex Ocho32 days ago
(L-R) Blueface and Soulja Boy.
Music

Blueface's Music Royalties Seized to Pay Soulja Boy's Baby Mama $123,000 After Defamation Judgment

A judge has ordered all of the rapper's ASCAP and BMI royalties redirected to Jackilyn Martinez after he ignored her defamation lawsuit.

Joe Price34 days ago
Soulja Boy and Kai Cenat
Pop Culture

Soulja Boy Announces 'Rapper University' After Asking Kai Cenat to Let Him Into Streamer University

One day after Kai Cenat unveiled Streamer University 2026, Soulja Boy went online demanding an invite — then announced his own competing program.

Trey Alston37 days ago
Advertisement
Soulja Boy with sunglasses and chains; Kai Cenat in a star-patterned jacket smiling.
Music

Soulja Boy Tells Kai Cenat 'We Beefin' If He's Left Out of Streamer University

The rapper playfully called out Kai Cenat after applications opened for the second year of Streamer University.

Mark Elibert37 days ago
(L-R) Soulja Boy and Drake.
Music

Soulja Boy Responds to Ex's Rent Money Request: 'She Better Call Drake'

Jackilyn Martinez, the mother of Big Draco's son, claimed the "Crank That" hitmaker has blocked her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams43 days ago
Soulja Boy wearing sunglasses and a white and black shirt, smiling on stage with colorful lights in the background.
Music

Soulja Boy Tells Fans He's 'Gotta Kick the Cup' After Lean Relapse: 'I Can't Pour No More'

"Every time I pour up, I get in my feelings," Soulja tells fans.

Trace William Cowen48 days ago
Split image of Soulja Boy and Drake.
Music

Soulja Boy Thinks He Might Have Inspired Drake Dropping Three Albums In One Day: 'I Salute It'

Soulja was asked on 'Hip-Hop Wired' about Drake copying him after claiming he was the "first rapper to drop three projects in the same day."

Jose Martinez50 days ago
Soulja Boy wearing a red bandana and gold chains, and Drake in a leather jacket, smiling broadly.
Music

Soulja Boy on Drake's Triple Album Drop: 'I Was the First ... Btw'

Following Drake’s blockbuster three-album release, Soulja Boy claimed he pioneered the strategy years earlier.

Mark Elibert60 days ago
Advertisement
(L-R) GloRilla, Drake, Soulja Boy and Latto.
Music

GloRilla's Sister Says It's 'F*ck Drake,' Soulja Boy and Latto After "GOMF" Diss Track

Victoria Woods has shared a few choice words for the artists supporting her sister's newest release.

Will Lavin76 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 23: Rapper Soulja Boy attends the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on November 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 13: Rapper Drake is seen court side during an NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on January 13, 2025 in Toronto, Canada.
Music

Soulja Boy Explains Why He Likes to Troll Drake: 'You Stole My S**t'

Soulja Boy believes Drake "did too much" in interpolating his past verses.

Jaelani Turner-Williams131 days ago
Left: Druski in a red leather jacket. Right: Timothee Chalamet in a white suit with curly hair.
Pop Culture

Druski and Timothée Chalamet Are Discussing Doing a Buddy Cop Movie Like 'Bad Boys'

Druski envisions the possible project as being akin to the 'Bad Boys' or 'Rush Hour' action-comedy franchises.

Trace William Cowen133 days ago
Soulja Boy at a game, PlaqueboyMax accepting an award.
Music

Soulja Boy Calls 'Cap' on PlaqueBoyMax Claiming to Be 'First Streamer' With Grammy Nomination

Soulja Boy says he was the first streamer to be nominated for a Grammy.

Mark Elibert165 days ago
Rapper Soulja Boy poses with sunglasses, wearing a brown jacket and large chain necklaces at a hip-hop awards event.
Music

Soulja Boy Says Air Jordan 13 'Flint' Inspired Him to Hustle and Create "Crank Dat"

The rapper says wanting the iconic Jordans pushed him to grind, ultimately leading to one of the biggest songs of the 2000s.

Mark Elibert173 days ago
Advertisement
Soulja Boy wearing a matching plaid shirt and cap, sunglasses, with braided hair, standing in front of a shop window.
Music

Soulja Boy Brags Announces Deal With Kick, Unleashes Freestyle Dissing Twitch (UPDATE)

The rapper called himself “the new face of Kick” after talking up the streaming deal and previewing new content plans.

Mark Elibert177 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App