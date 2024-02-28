Diddy’s Latest Lawsuit: Why Are People Speculating About Meek Mill and Usher?

As discussion about the latest lawsuit and allegations against Diddy continues, two names have been speculatively brought up on social media in connection with the 73-page complaint: Meek Mill and Usher.

To be absolutely clear, neither artist is accused of an outright crime in the suit brought by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones this week. Furthermore, neither artist is actually named in the documents made available to the public. On Diddy’s end, a lawyer quickly responded to the latest accusations against their client, calling Jones a "liar” who’s "shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday."

While we've already broken down who all was named in the newest suit, people have been discussing Meek and Usher in connection with the complaint because of some redactions in the filing.

In the lawsuit an unnamed “rapper” is mentioned as having been on Diddy’s yacht, where they were allegedly seen “consorting with underaged girls, sex workers,” as seen below:

Rapper (REDACTED) on Mr. Combs yacht consorting with underaged girls, sex workers

Further down in the complaint, the person whose name was redacted is described as “a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj.” The same “Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj” description is used again in connection with Jones’ allegations centered around Stevie J.

As previously reported, Jones claims that Diddy's connection to Stevie J was used as part of an alleged promise regarding the Grammys. Jones alleged that Diddy used his “admiration” of the Bad Boy Records Grammy winner to groom him for sex. Included in the suit are screenshots purporting to show Stevie J having sex with a white man.

However, these screenshots have been widely called into question, with an adult film star coming forward to state that the images in question actually show him, not Stevie J. The producer himself also spoke out about the accusations, saying in a statement to TMZ this week that the “false allegations” were being handled by a lawyer.

At any rate, this week’s lawsuit further alleged that Stevie J “engaged in sexual intercourse” with Diddy. Also mentioned are an unnamed rapper and an unnamed R&B singer. The rapper, as mentioned above, is described in a footnote as “a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj,” while the R&B singer is described as someone who “performed at the Superbowl [sic] and had a successful Vegas residency.”

Here's how it's worded:

Mr. Combs informed Mr. Jones that he had engaged in sexual intercourse with rapper (REDACTED), R&B singer (REDACTED), and Stevie J.

Neither Meek nor Usher have directly publicly addressed any of the ensuing speculation.