Meek Mill Calls Out Antonio Brown for Allegedly DMing Young Girl After Former NFL Star Joked About Rapper's Involvement in Diddy Lawsuit

Meek Mill and Antonio Brown are sending shots on social media over the Philadelphia rapper's alleged involvement in a lawsuit against Diddy.

For context: Back in February, a former producer and videographer for Diddy filed a lawsuit claiming that he had been sexually assaulted by the Bad Boys Records founder.

As previously reported, a rapper whose name was redacted in the lawsuit was described as “a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj.” Meek, a Philly native, dated Minaj from 2014 to 2016. However, there’s still currently no proof that Meek is actually the redacted individual or that he engaged in any of the alleged actions.

On Friday, Antonio Brown roasted Meek for being sexually involved with Diddy, as the latter currently faces multiple civil lawsuits over alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking.

Brown posted a fake poster for the 1968 film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, with pictures of Diddy and Meek photoshopped into the image, which read, "Diddy Diddy Bang Bang." He captioned the meme with the word "No Diddy."