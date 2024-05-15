Soulja Boy did some backtracking on X after his offensive posts towards Metro Boomin on Mother's Day and Monday.
After bashing the producer and 21 Savage unprovoked, Soulja issued an apology to the We Still Don't Trust You superproducer.
"I apologize to @MetroBoomin for over reacting over an old tweet. Condolences to his mom. I’m going to seek therapy and anger management. I’m done responding to hate, new or old 💯🙏🏽," he wrote.
The tension came about over an Instagram Live session, when Soulja went on a tirade against Metro over a tweet the producer made in 2012.
"My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy," Metro wrote over a decade ago. "Yours rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit."
The tweet upset Soulja enough for his rant to end up on X, where he shared messages that Metro sent him over a decade ago about working together and even made disturbing posts regarding the producer's late mother Leslie Wayne, who Metro often pays tribute to. In 2022, she was fatally shot by her boyfriend in a murder-suicide.
Although Metro didn't respond to Soulja, it was 21 Savage who came to the defense of his longtime collaborator, writing, "Speaking on a n***a mama like shit a game you gone shit on yourself when I see you boy."
"Fuck u and his mama lil boy," Soulja responded, doubling down on his previous post. "Nah umma swing on u when I see you lame."