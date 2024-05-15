Soulja Boy did some backtracking on X after his offensive posts towards Metro Boomin on Mother's Day and Monday.

After bashing the producer and 21 Savage unprovoked, Soulja issued an apology to the We Still Don't Trust You superproducer.

"I apologize to @MetroBoomin for over reacting over an old tweet. Condolences to his mom. I’m going to seek therapy and anger management. I’m done responding to hate, new or old 💯🙏🏽," he wrote.