Shia LaBeouf confessed he has been drinking daily since being sentenced to two years of probation in connection to a physical altercation inside a New Orleans bar.

A document recounting a probation status hearing that the actor attended sans lawyer on Wednesday (August 19), first spotted by TMZ and reviewed by Complex, shows that LaBeouf stated he has been checking in with his probation officer, and has provided proof showing he will complete anger management training and substance abuse treatment by next month. The doc also revealed that the actor denied mental health treatment and admitted to drinking alcohol daily.

LaBeouf was arrested in February following an incident where the actor allegedly struck a man several times outside of a bar with a closed fist before returning to the establishment and “acting even more aggressive,” causing multiple people to step in and hold him down.

When they allowed LaBeouf to get up in the hopes that he would leave, he struck the same man again in the upper body, and punched another man in the nose.

After pleading guilty and being sentenced to probation back in June, his attorney Sarah Chervinsky described the altercation as a “minor Mardi Gras bar tussle” in a statement to Complex.