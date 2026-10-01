Music

Drake Responds to Hilarious Diss From The Dotted Line: 'Almost Had Me'

"What happens when fire meets ice? It melts," raps The Dotted Line on the diss track.

Drake performing on stage, wearing a black vest with colorful text, holding a microphone, and gesturing with his hand.
Image via Getty/Simone Joyner/ABA

Key Takeaways

  • Drake jokingly responded to The Dotted Line’s diss track, writing, “Nah when you said it melts 😮‍💨 almost had me there…almost.”
  • The satirical song pairs awkward punchlines—including “What happens when fire meets ice? It melts”—with a deliberately low-budget slideshow video.
  • The independent Canadian rapper plans to include the track on his upcoming album, Lucky Number 13.

Independent Canadian rapper The Dotted Line is turning up the heat on Drake, and the ICEMAN artist has already offered up a response.

The Dotted Line previously shared an Instagram Reel teasing the diss track, which prompted a response from Drizzy in the comments section. “I’m actually fucking shook,” wrote Drake. Now that the full song is here, he’s shared his thoughts on The Dotted Line’s diss track.

The video for the song, which can be seen below, almost immediately indicates that it’s not to be taken too seriously. Opening with a Windows Movie Maker-style title card, the video consists of a slideshow of various pictures of Drake and stock images. “Beep beep baby,” he yells at the start, referencing Drake’s No. 1 hit “Janice STFU.

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“Have you heard of me? ‘Cause I’ve heard of you,” he raps. “Do you even produce? ‘Cause I do / I’ll cook you something shrewd / I’ll take that hammer and a nail, and I’ll show the world you fail to make me cry and succeed to make me sigh … What happens when fire meets ice? / It melts… It melts.”

In a comment on the Instagram Reel announcing the release of the song, Drake shared his thoughts. “Nah when you said it melts 😮‍💨 almost had me there…almost,” he wrote.

Ahead of the release of the diss record, The Dotted Line indicated that it would be taken from his next album, Lucky Number 13. The majority of his videos on Instagram appear to be satirical, showcasing a brand of awkward humor that’s also on display in the diss song. But if he’s being serious, we would like to preemptively apologize so that we’re not the next target of one of his songs.

Shop Drake on Complex here.

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