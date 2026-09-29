Jazzma Kendrick Gives Update After Accusing Rick Ross of Abuse: ‘I’m Okay’

Key Takeaways
- Jazzma Kendrick posted an Instagram Story saying she is okay days after accusing Rick Ross of physically assaulting her.
- Kendrick revealed the alleged incident happened about a month before she went public, placing it in late August, a detail her weekend posts had left out.
- Kendrick first accused Ross of busting her lip over the weekend of Sept. 26, sharing photos and urging others in similar situations to leave.
- 50 Cent, Tia Kemp, and Cassper Nyovest all weighed in publicly after Kendrick's allegations against Rick Ross surfaced.
Jazzma Kendrick, the former girlfriend of Rick Ross, went to her Instagram Stories with an update about allegedly being assaulted by the rapper.
Over the weekend, the model and realtor alleged that she had been a “punching bag” for the Trilla artist and posted an Instagram Story that showed her with a bruised and busted lip. In a new Story on Monday (Sept. 28), Kendrick thanked followers who “held space” and sent her thoughtful messages.
"I want you to know I'm okay. This happened about a month ago, so I've had time to sit with it, process it, and start healing," Kendrick wrote. "Speaking up wasn't easy, but your support reminded me I made the right choice."
In her previous Story, Kendrick wrote, "the day Rick busted my lip and the day I left.”
"It's always good until it isn't. If a man hits you one time, he will do it again," she continued. "Don't give him the opportunity. Value your life and leave."
Kendrick and Ross, 50, went public in August 2025 but would break up the following month. The two reconciled and walked their first red carpet together at the BET Awards in June. Kendrick’s allegations saw reactions both in support of her and questioning the legitimacy of her being abused; Ross’ longtime rival 50 Cent joked about the sales of his last album, while Tia Kemp, the mother of Ross’ William Leonard Roberts III, expressed doubt that Kendrick was assaulted.