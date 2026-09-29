Jazzma Kendrick Gives Update After Accusing Rick Ross of Abuse: ‘I’m Okay’

Jazzma Kendrick, the former girlfriend of Rick Ross, went to her Instagram Stories with an update about allegedly being assaulted by the rapper.

Over the weekend, the model and realtor alleged that she had been a “punching bag” for the Trilla artist and posted an Instagram Story that showed her with a bruised and busted lip. In a new Story on Monday (Sept. 28), Kendrick thanked followers who “held space” and sent her thoughtful messages.

"I want you to know I'm okay. This happened about a month ago, so I've had time to sit with it, process it, and start healing," Kendrick wrote. "Speaking up wasn't easy, but your support reminded me I made the right choice."