De La Soul

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On the left, De La Soul pose together, one wearing a red scarf. On the right, Tupac Shakur in a denim shirt and bandana.
Music

De La Soul Break Down the Origins of Their Beef With 2Pac Shakur

Posdnuos shares the story of the video mix-up that led to De La Soul’s unexpected beef with 2Pac Shakur.

Mark Elibert234 days ago
Lizzo
Music

Lizzo Says the Origins of 'Sampling Laws' Are 'Racist'

She explained that sampling, which was born from hip-hop, is now "synonymous with theft."

tara mahadevan305 days ago
A billboard advertising new albums by Nas, DJ Premier, Mobb Deep, Ghostface Killah, De La Soul, Big L, and Raekwon against a clear sky.
Music

Mass Appeal Teases Albums From Nas and DJ Premier, Mobb Deep, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, and More

The label has a new series titled 'Legend Has It...' that celebrates and spotlights some of the most influential artists of all time.

Mark Elibert458 days ago
De La Soul
Music

De La Soul Disavow ‘Unauthorized’ Book, Fans Disapprove of Them Threatening Lawsuit

The group was in a catalog dispute over control of their music for years, and the albums made it to streaming in 2023.

tara mahadevan603 days ago
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Man smiling at the camera wearing a gray suit
Music

De La Soul's Posdnuos Says Hitting His Head Inspired "Plug Tunin" Flow

Inspiration seems to come from the strangest of places.

Mark Elibert847 days ago
Person in a v-neck sweater and cap standing with arms outstretched
Music

Tyler, the Creator Says A.I. 'Will Never Catch Up to Me Creatively,' Should Instead Be Used for 'Mundane Sh*t'

Tyler argues that such tech should be put toward fighting cancer, for example, instead of being used in place of our "superpower" as humans.

Trace William Cowen852 days ago
Music

De La Soul Reflect on Turning Down 'Fresh Prince' Role: 'We Were Scared'

'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' premiered in 1990, a year after the group released their debut album, '3 Feet High and Rising.'

Mark Elibert865 days ago
Music

Nas Runs Into Cousin He Hasn't Seen in Over 20 Years While Performing With Wu-Tang Clan, De La Soul: ‘Amazing’

Nas, Wu-Tang Clan, and De La Soul performed at a pool party that took place at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino in Tampa.

Abel Shifferaw1025 days ago
Vincent Mason AKA Maseo, David Jolicoeur AKA Trugoy the Dove and Kelvin Mercer AKA Posdnuos AKA Pos of the band De La Soul
Music

De La Soul's Entire Discography Finally Available on Streaming

After years of legal battles over the rights to the majority of their discography, the entirety of De La Soul’s catalog is available on streaming services.

Joe Price1233 days ago
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David Jolicoeur a.k.a. Trugoy
Music

De La Soul Share Tribute Following Trugoy The Dove's Death

Maseo and Posdnuos, the two remaining members of the iconic New York hip-hop trio De La Soul, have broken their silence on the tragic passing of Trugoy

Brad Callas1242 days ago
This is a photo of De La Soul.
Music

De La Soul's Trugoy Dead at 54

Trugoy, who is one third of De La Soul, has died. Reports say the Native Tongues member passed away at the age of 54. Trugoy was remembered by fans and peers.

Eric Diep1252 days ago
De La Soul's Music Available On Streaming
Music

De La Soul’s Music Catalog Begins Official Streaming Rollout With “The Magic Number” (UPDATE)

De La Soul announced that after years of legal battles, its entire music catalog will make its way to streaming services, starting with "The Magic Number."

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1292 days ago
Don Newkirk
Music

De La Soul Collaborator Don Newkirk Dead at 56

Don Newkirk, perhaps best known for his collaborations with legendary hip-hop acts like De La Soul, 3rd Bass, and Prince Paul, has passed away at the age of 56.

Brad Callas1329 days ago
Will.i.am performs onstage during iHeartRadio Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2021
Music

Will.i.am Says 2Pac and Biggie’s ‘Kind of Music Doesn’t Speak to My Spirit,’ Reveals Which Rappers He Prefers

Will.i.am didn't shy away from sharing his true feelings about 2Pac and Biggie's catalogs, revealing whose work he prefers in a new interview.

Brad Callas1453 days ago
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de-la-soul
Music

De La Soul Speaks on Their Catalog Returning to Streaming Services This Year

After decades of legal battles with Tommy Boy Records, De La Soul announced today that their full catalog will soon be available to stream everywhere.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1803 days ago

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