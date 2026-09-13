DJ Akademiks Says Meek Mill Is Obsessed With Him: 'Goodbye Meek'

Shortly after Meek Mill urged fans to “mute” DJ Akademiks, the hip-hop media personality accused the Philly rapper of being obsessed with him. In a post on X on Sunday (Sept. 13), Akademiks shared a screenshot that appeared to show repeated video and audio calls from Meek Mill. “Obsession,” Akademiks wrote. “Goodbye Meek.”

Following Lil Durk’s acquittal in his murder-for-hire trial, Meek Mill tore into Akademiks and suggested that the hip-hop community needs to stop associating with the cultural commentator. "Akademiks was in Durk’s case after he gas lit every major young hip hop beef…, let’s leave them in the dust … he broadcasted 69 while Durk fought for his life …. don’t contact him or touch his platform he's here to destroy successful black men from the streets!" Meek wrote in one post. He later made references to the 2024 civil lawsuit accusing Ak of rape and defamation and accusations that the streamer made inappropriate comments about sexual intercourse when talking to a 15-year-old. “Akademiks gotta go!” Meek added. In response to Complex’s reporting on Meek’s comments, the rapper continued his rant about Ak.

“He gaslight all the major beefs and is laughing and joking and profiting from Durk’s and the victim of this case!” Meek wrote. “He got fried from yall when he tried to seduce that lil boy.”

He further wrote that Akademiks is “programming suburban kids,” and often uses his platform to “sway narratives.”

“He seduces kids… stars and gaslights beefs that would of never made it that far,” Meek wrote. “Profits off of people’s pain… Why is he here again… His page only gets engagement when somebody fails. … He destroying lives and laughing and joking about it and it’s been over 20 years he never gave back let’s get him out the way mute and block he’s bad for ya kids all around the board.”

In a final post, he responded to Akademiks calling him a “walking contradiction” and wrote, “You getting soooooooo fat too now [lol] ewwwwwwwww.”