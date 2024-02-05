2024 Grammys: SZA, Killer Mike, and More Among This Year's Winners

Are we about to see a sweep from SZA?
Heading into music's biggest night, the widely acclaimed SOS artist led the 2024 class of Grammy nominees with nine total nods, including Album of the Year. Also nominated in that category were Jon Batiste, boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift. Both Batiste and Swift have won for Album of the Year in the past, with the latter having already bagged the distinction three times.
Ahead of Sunday's winners ceremony, again hosted by Trevor Noah, 16-time Grammy winner Adele made a swiftly headlined prediction about SZA's nominations, telling THR she imagines "she’ll win all of them." Before the main ceremony had even started, SZA had already won two awards, including Best Pop/Duo Group Performance for her and Phoebe Bridgers' "Ghost in the Machine."
Below, get a continually updated look at the 2024 winners. For a more detailed breakdown at the conclusion of Sunday night's broadcast, including a full list of this year's winners across all categories, see here.
This story is being updated.
Album of the Year
- World Music Radio Jon Batiste
- the record boygenius
- Endless Summer Vacation Miley Cyrus
- Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Lana Del Rey
- The Age of Pleasure Janelle Monáe
- GUTS Olivia Rodrigo
- Midnights Taylor Swift
- SOS SZA
Record of the Year
- "Worship" Jon Batiste
- "Not Strong Enough" boygenius
- "Flowers" Miley Cyrus
- "What Was I Made For?" [From The Motion Picture Barbie] Billie Eilish
- "On My Mama" Victoria Monét
- "Vampire" Olivia Rodrigo
- "Anti-Hero" Taylor Swift
- "Kill Bill" SZA
Song of the Year
- "A&W" Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
- "Anti-Hero" Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
- "Butterfly" Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
- "Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
- "Flowers" Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
- "Kill Bill" Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
- "Vampire" Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
- "What Was I Made For?" [From The Motion Picture Barbie] Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best Rap Album
- Her Loss Drake & 21 Savage
- MICHAEL Killer Mike
- HEROES & VILLAINS Metro Boomin
- King's Disease III Nas
- UTOPIA Travis Scott
Best Rap Performance
- "The Hillbillies" Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
- "Love Letter" Black Thought
- "Rich Flex" Drake & 21 Savage
- "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane
- "Players" Coi Leray
Best Rap Song
- "Attention" Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)
- "Barbie World [From Barbie The Album]" Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
- "Just Wanna Rock" Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)
- "Rich Flex" Brytavious Chambers, Isaac "Zac" De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael "Finatik" Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)
- "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane)
Best New Artist
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War And Treaty
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas
- Justin Tranter
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
Best Pop Solo Performance
- "Flowers" Miley Cyrus
- "Paint The Town Red" Doja Cat
- "What Was I Made For?" [From The Motion Picture Barbie] Billie Eilish
- "Vampire" Olivia Rodrigo
- "Anti-Hero" Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- "Thousand Miles" Miley Cyrus f/ Brandi Carlile
- "Candy Necklace" Lana Del Rey f/ Jon Batiste
- "Never Felt So Alone" Labrinth f/ Billie Eilish
- "Karma" Taylor Swift f/ Ice Spice
- "Ghost In The Machine" SZA f/ Phoebe Bridgers
Best Pop Dance Recording
- "Baby Don't Hurt Me" David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
- "Miracle" Calvin Harris f/ Ellie Goulding
- "Padam Padam" Kylie Minogue
- "One In A Million" Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
- "Rush" Troye Sivan
Best Rock Album
- But Here We Are, Foo Fighters
- Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet
- 72 Seasons, Metallica
- This Is Why, Paramore
- In Times New Roman..., Queens Of The Stone Age
Best Alternative Music Performance
- "Belinda Says" Alvvays
- "Body Paint" Arctic Monkeys
- "Cool About It" boygenius
- "A&W" Lana Del Rey
- "This Is Why" Paramore
Best Alternative Music Album
- The Car, Arctic Monkeys
- The Record, boygenius
- Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
- Cracker Island, Gorillaz
- I Inside The Old Year Dying, PJ Harvey
Best R&B Performance
- "Summer Too Hot" Chris Brown
- "Back To Love" Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley
- "ICU" Coco Jones
- "How Does It Make You Feel" Victoria Monét
- "Kill Bill" SZA
Best R&B Album
- Girls Night Out Babyface
- What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) Coco Jones
- Special Occasion Emily King
- JAGUAR II Victoria Monét
- CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP Summer Walker
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- "Sittin' On Top Of The World" Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage
- "Attention" Doja Cat
- "Spin Bout U" Drake & 21 Savage
- "All My Life" Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole
- "Low" SZA
Best Alternative Jazz Album
- Love In Exile Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
- Quality Over Opinion Louis Cole
- SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
- Live At The Piano Cory Henry
- The Omnichord Real Book Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Country Solo Performance
- "In Your Love" Tyler Childers
- "Buried" Brandy Clark
- "Fast Car" Luke Combs
- "The Last Thing On My Mind" Dolly Parton
- "White Horse" Chris Stapleton
Best Country Album
- Rolling Up The Welcome Mat Kelsea Ballerini
- Brothers Osborne Brothers Osborne
- Zach Bryan Zach Bryan
- Rustin' In The Rain Tyler Childers
- Bell Bottom Country Lainey Wilson
Best Latin Pop Album
- La Cuarta Hoja Pablo Alborán
- Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 AleMor
- A Ciegas Paula Arenas
- La Neta Pedro Capó
- Don Juan Maluma
- X Mí (Vol. 1) Gaby Moreno
Best Musica Mexicana Album
- Bordado A Mano Ana Bárbara
- La Sánchez Lila Downs
- Motherflower Flor De Toloache
- Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes Lupita Infante
- GÉNESIS Peso Pluma
Best African Music Performance
- "Amapiano" ASAKE & Olamide
- "City Boys" Burna Boy
- "UNAVAILABLE" Davido Featuring Musa Keys
- "Rush" Ayra Starr
- "Water" Tyla
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
- Barbie Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ludwig Göransson, composer
- The Fabelmans John Williams, composer
- Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny John Williams, composer
- Oppenheimer Ludwig Göransson, composer
Best Song Written for Visual Media
- "Barbie World [From Barbie The Album] Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
- "Dance The Night" [From Barbie The Album] Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
- "I'm Just Ken" [From Barbie The Album] Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)
- "Lift Me Up" [From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By] Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)
- "What Was I Made For?" [From Barbie The Album] Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best Progressive R&B Album
- Since I Have A Lover 6LACK
- The Love Album: Off The Grid Diddy
- Nova Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy
- The Age Of Pleasure Janelle Monáe
- SOS SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- "Simple" Babyface Featuring Coco Jones
- "Lucky" Kenyon Dixon
- "Hollywood" Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét
- "Good Morning" PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol
- "Love Language" SZA
Best R&B Song
- "Angel" Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster & Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)
- "Back To Love" Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper & Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley)
- "ICU" Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba & Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)
- "On My Mama" Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre & Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)
- "Snooze" Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)
Best Rock Song
- "Angry" Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Andrew Watt, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)
- "Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl" Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
- "Emotion Sickness" Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore & Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens Of The Stone Age)
- "Not Strong Enough" Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius)
- "Rescued" Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
Best Rock Performance
- "Sculptures Of Anything Goes" Arctic Monkeys
- "More Than A Love Song" Black Pumas
- "Not Strong Enough" boygenius
- "Rescued" Foo Fighters
- "Lux Æterna" Metallica
Best Metal Performance
- "Bad Man" Disturbed
- "Phantom Of The Opera" Ghost
- "72 Seasons" Metallica
- "Hive Mind" Slipknot
- "Jaded" Spiritbox
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Chemistry Kelly Clarkson
- Endless Summer Vacation Miley Cyrus
- GUTS Olivia Rodrigo
- (Subtract) Ed Sheeran
- Midnights Taylor Swift
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- Playing Robots Into Heaven James Blake
- For That Beautiful Feeling The Chemical Brothers
- Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) Fred again..
- Kx5 Kx5
- Quest For Fire Skrillex
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- "Blackbox Life Recorder 21F" Aphex Twin
- "Loading" James Blake
- "Higher Than Ever Before" Disclosure
- "Strong" Romy & Fred again..
- "Rumble" Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan
Best Country Song
- "Buried Brandy" Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters (Brandy Clark)
- "I Remember Everything" Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves)
- "In Your Love" Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters (Tyler Childers)
- "Last Night" John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters (Morgan Wallen)
- "White Horse" Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- "High Note" Dierks Bentley Featuring Billy Strings
- "Nobody's Nobody" Brothers Osborne
- "I Remember Everything" Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves
- "Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)" Vince Gill & Paul Franklin
- "Save Me" Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson
- "We Don't Fight Anymore" Carly Pearce Featuring Chris Stapleton
Best American Roots Song
- "Blank Page" Michael Trotter Jr. & Tanya Trotter, songwriters (The War And Treaty)
- "California Sober" Aaron Allen, William Apostol & Jon Weisberger, songwriters (Billy Strings Featuring Willie Nelson)
- "Cast Iron Skillet" Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit)
- "Dear Insecurity" Brandy Clark & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile)
- "The Returner" Drew Lindsay, JT Nero & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)
Best Americana Album
- Brandy Clark Brandy Clark
- The Chicago Sessions Rodney Crowell
- You're The One Rhiannon Giddens
- Weathervanes Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
- The Returner Allison Russell
Best American Roots Performance
- "Butterfly" Jon Batiste
- "Heaven Help Us All" The Blind Boys Of Alabama
- "Inventing The Wheel" Madison Cunningham
- "You Louisiana Man" Rhiannon Giddens
- "Eve Was Black" Allison Russell
Best Americana Performance
- "Friendship" The Blind Boys Of Alabama
- "Help Me Make It Through The Night" Tyler Childers
- "Dear Insecurity" Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile
- "King Of Oklahoma" Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
- "The Returner" Allison Russell
Best Bluegrass Album
- Radio John: Songs of John Hartford Sam Bush
- Lovin' Of The Game Michael Cleveland
- Mighty Poplar Mighty Poplar
- Bluegrass Willie Nelson
- Me/And/Dad Billy Strings
- City Of Gold Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Best Traditional Blues Album
- Ridin' Eric Bibb
- The Soul Side Of Sipp Mr. Sipp
- Life Don't Miss Nobody Tracy Nelson
- Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa's Lounge John Primer
- All My Love For You Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
- Death Wish Blues Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton
- Healing Time Ruthie Foster
- Live In London Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
- Blood Harmony Larkin Poe
- LaVette! Bettye LaVette
Best Folk Album
- Traveling Wildfire Dom Flemons
- I Only See The Moon The Milk Carton Kids
- Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live] Joni Mitchell
- Celebrants Nickel Creek
- Jubilee Old Crow Medicine Show
- Seven Psalms Paul Simon
- Folkocracy Rufus Wainwright
Best Regional Roots Music Album
- New Beginnings Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band
- Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers
- Live: Orpheum Theater Nola Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra
- Made In New Orleans New Breed Brass Band
- Too Much To Hold New Orleans Nightcrawlers
- Live At The Maple Leaf The Rumble Featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
Best Global Music Album
- Epifanías Susana Baca
- History Bokanté
- I Told Them... Burna Boy
- Timeless Davido
- This Moment Shakti
Best Reggae Album
- Born For Greatness Buju Banton
- Simma Beenie Man
- Cali Roots Riddim 2023 Collie Buddz
- No Destroyer Burning Spear
- Colors Of Royal Julian Marley & Antaeus