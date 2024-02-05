2024 Grammys: SZA, Killer Mike, and More Among This Year's Winners

Are we about to see a sweep from SZA?

Heading into music's biggest night, the widely acclaimed SOS artist led the 2024 class of Grammy nominees with nine total nods, including Album of the Year. Also nominated in that category were Jon Batiste, boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift. Both Batiste and Swift have won for Album of the Year in the past, with the latter having already bagged the distinction three times.

Ahead of Sunday's winners ceremony, again hosted by Trevor Noah, 16-time Grammy winner Adele made a swiftly headlined prediction about SZA's nominations, telling THR she imagines "she’ll win all of them." Before the main ceremony had even started, SZA had already won two awards, including Best Pop/Duo Group Performance for her and Phoebe Bridgers' "Ghost in the Machine."

Below, get a continually updated look at the 2024 winners. For a more detailed breakdown at the conclusion of Sunday night's broadcast, including a full list of this year's winners across all categories, see here.

This story is being updated.

Album of the Year

World Music Radio Jon Batiste

the record boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure Janelle Monáe

GUTS Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights Taylor Swift

SOS SZA

Record of the Year

"Worship" Jon Batiste

"Not Strong Enough" boygenius

"Flowers" Miley Cyrus

"What Was I Made For?" [From The Motion Picture Barbie] Billie Eilish

"On My Mama" Victoria Monét

"Vampire" Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero" Taylor Swift

"Kill Bill" SZA

Song of the Year

"A&W" Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

"Anti-Hero" Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Butterfly" Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

"Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

"Flowers" Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

"Kill Bill" Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

"Vampire" Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"What Was I Made For?" [From The Motion Picture Barbie] Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best Rap Album

Her Loss Drake & 21 Savage

MICHAEL Killer Mike

HEROES & VILLAINS Metro Boomin

King's Disease III Nas

UTOPIA Travis Scott

Best Rap Performance

"The Hillbillies" Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Love Letter" Black Thought

"Rich Flex" Drake & 21 Savage

"SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane

"Players" Coi Leray

Best Rap Song

"Attention" Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)

"Barbie World [From Barbie The Album]" Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

"Just Wanna Rock" Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)

"Rich Flex" Brytavious Chambers, Isaac "Zac" De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael "Finatik" Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)

"SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane)

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War And Treaty

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Flowers" Miley Cyrus

"Paint The Town Red" Doja Cat

"What Was I Made For?" [From The Motion Picture Barbie] Billie Eilish

"Vampire" Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero" Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Thousand Miles" Miley Cyrus f/ Brandi Carlile

"Candy Necklace" Lana Del Rey f/ Jon Batiste

"Never Felt So Alone" Labrinth f/ Billie Eilish

"Karma" Taylor Swift f/ Ice Spice

"Ghost In The Machine" SZA f/ Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Dance Recording

"Baby Don't Hurt Me" David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

"Miracle" Calvin Harris f/ Ellie Goulding

"Padam Padam" Kylie Minogue

"One In A Million" Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

"Rush" Troye Sivan

Best Rock Album

But Here We Are, Foo Fighters

Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons, Metallica

This Is Why, Paramore

In Times New Roman..., Queens Of The Stone Age

Best Alternative Music Performance

"Belinda Says" Alvvays

"Body Paint" Arctic Monkeys

"Cool About It" boygenius

"A&W" Lana Del Rey

"This Is Why" Paramore

Best Alternative Music Album

The Car, Arctic Monkeys

The Record, boygenius

Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island, Gorillaz

I Inside The Old Year Dying, PJ Harvey

Best R&B Performance

"Summer Too Hot" Chris Brown

"Back To Love" Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley

"ICU" Coco Jones

"How Does It Make You Feel" Victoria Monét

"Kill Bill" SZA

Best R&B Album

Girls Night Out Babyface

What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) Coco Jones

Special Occasion Emily King

JAGUAR II Victoria Monét

CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP Summer Walker

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Sittin' On Top Of The World" Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage

"Attention" Doja Cat

"Spin Bout U" Drake & 21 Savage

"All My Life" Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole

"Low" SZA

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Love In Exile Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Quality Over Opinion Louis Cole

SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

Live At The Piano Cory Henry

The Omnichord Real Book Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Country Solo Performance

"In Your Love" Tyler Childers

"Buried" Brandy Clark

"Fast Car" Luke Combs

"The Last Thing On My Mind" Dolly Parton

"White Horse" Chris Stapleton

Best Country Album

Rolling Up The Welcome Mat Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan Zach Bryan

Rustin' In The Rain Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country Lainey Wilson

Best Latin Pop Album

La Cuarta Hoja Pablo Alborán

Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 AleMor

A Ciegas Paula Arenas

La Neta Pedro Capó

Don Juan Maluma

X Mí (Vol. 1) Gaby Moreno

Best Musica Mexicana Album

Bordado A Mano Ana Bárbara

La Sánchez Lila Downs

Motherflower Flor De Toloache

Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes Lupita Infante

GÉNESIS Peso Pluma

Best African Music Performance

"Amapiano" ASAKE & Olamide

"City Boys" Burna Boy

"UNAVAILABLE" Davido Featuring Musa Keys

"Rush" Ayra Starr

"Water" Tyla

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Barbie Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ludwig Göransson, composer

The Fabelmans John Williams, composer

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny John Williams, composer

Oppenheimer Ludwig Göransson, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

"Barbie World [From Barbie The Album] Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

"Dance The Night" [From Barbie The Album] Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

"I'm Just Ken" [From Barbie The Album] Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)

"Lift Me Up" [From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By] Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)

"What Was I Made For?" [From Barbie The Album] Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best Progressive R&B Album

Since I Have A Lover 6LACK

The Love Album: Off The Grid Diddy

Nova Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy

The Age Of Pleasure Janelle Monáe

SOS SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Simple" Babyface Featuring Coco Jones

"Lucky" Kenyon Dixon

"Hollywood" Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét

"Good Morning" PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol

"Love Language" SZA

Best R&B Song

"Angel" Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster & Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)

"Back To Love" Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper & Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley)

"ICU" Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba & Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)

"On My Mama" Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre & Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)

"Snooze" Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)

Best Rock Song

"Angry" Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Andrew Watt, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)

"Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl" Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"Emotion Sickness" Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore & Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens Of The Stone Age)

"Not Strong Enough" Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius)

"Rescued" Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Performance

"Sculptures Of Anything Goes" Arctic Monkeys

"More Than A Love Song" Black Pumas

"Not Strong Enough" boygenius

"Rescued" Foo Fighters

"Lux Æterna" Metallica

Best Metal Performance

"Bad Man" Disturbed

"Phantom Of The Opera" Ghost

"72 Seasons" Metallica

"Hive Mind" Slipknot

"Jaded" Spiritbox

Best Pop Vocal Album

Chemistry Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation Miley Cyrus

GUTS Olivia Rodrigo

(Subtract) Ed Sheeran

Midnights Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Playing Robots Into Heaven James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling The Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) Fred again..

Kx5 Kx5

Quest For Fire Skrillex

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"Blackbox Life Recorder 21F" Aphex Twin

"Loading" James Blake

"Higher Than Ever Before" Disclosure

"Strong" Romy & Fred again..

"Rumble" Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan

Best Country Song

"Buried Brandy" Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters (Brandy Clark)

"I Remember Everything" Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves)

"In Your Love" Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters (Tyler Childers)

"Last Night" John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters (Morgan Wallen)

"White Horse" Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"High Note" Dierks Bentley Featuring Billy Strings

"Nobody's Nobody" Brothers Osborne

"I Remember Everything" Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves

"Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)" Vince Gill & Paul Franklin

"Save Me" Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson

"We Don't Fight Anymore" Carly Pearce Featuring Chris Stapleton

Best American Roots Song

"Blank Page" Michael Trotter Jr. & Tanya Trotter, songwriters (The War And Treaty)

"California Sober" Aaron Allen, William Apostol & Jon Weisberger, songwriters (Billy Strings Featuring Willie Nelson)

"Cast Iron Skillet" Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit)

"Dear Insecurity" Brandy Clark & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile)

"The Returner" Drew Lindsay, JT Nero & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

Best Americana Album

Brandy Clark Brandy Clark

The Chicago Sessions Rodney Crowell

You're The One Rhiannon Giddens

Weathervanes Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

The Returner Allison Russell

Best American Roots Performance

"Butterfly" Jon Batiste

"Heaven Help Us All" The Blind Boys Of Alabama

"Inventing The Wheel" Madison Cunningham

"You Louisiana Man" Rhiannon Giddens

"Eve Was Black" Allison Russell

Best Americana Performance

"Friendship" The Blind Boys Of Alabama

"Help Me Make It Through The Night" Tyler Childers

"Dear Insecurity" Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile

"King Of Oklahoma" Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

"The Returner" Allison Russell

Best Bluegrass Album

Radio John: Songs of John Hartford Sam Bush

Lovin' Of The Game Michael Cleveland

Mighty Poplar Mighty Poplar

Bluegrass Willie Nelson

Me/And/Dad Billy Strings

City Of Gold Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Best Traditional Blues Album

Ridin' Eric Bibb

The Soul Side Of Sipp Mr. Sipp

Life Don't Miss Nobody Tracy Nelson

Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa's Lounge John Primer

All My Love For You Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Death Wish Blues Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton

Healing Time Ruthie Foster

Live In London Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Blood Harmony Larkin Poe

LaVette! Bettye LaVette

Best Folk Album

Traveling Wildfire Dom Flemons

I Only See The Moon The Milk Carton Kids

Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live] Joni Mitchell

Celebrants Nickel Creek

Jubilee Old Crow Medicine Show

Seven Psalms Paul Simon

Folkocracy Rufus Wainwright

Best Regional Roots Music Album

New Beginnings Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band

Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers

Live: Orpheum Theater Nola Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra

Made In New Orleans New Breed Brass Band

Too Much To Hold New Orleans Nightcrawlers

Live At The Maple Leaf The Rumble Featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Best Global Music Album

Epifanías Susana Baca

History Bokanté

I Told Them... Burna Boy

Timeless Davido

This Moment Shakti

Best Reggae Album