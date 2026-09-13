50 Cent Salutes Lil Durk’s ‘Billion Dollar Lawyer’ Drew Findling After Federal Acquittal

Findling and Brian Steel challenged the credibility of cooperating witness Kacey “OTF Jam” Hester and argued that Kavon “OTF Vonnie” Grant orchestrated the 2022 shooting that killed Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson.

50 Cent is giving Lil Durk's legal team its flowers after the Chicago rapper scored a major victory in federal court. Following Durk's acquittal on all five counts in his murder-for-hire trial Friday, 50 celebrated defense attorney Drew Findling on Instagram by sharing a photo of the lawyer speaking to reporters outside the Los Angeles courthouse. "Yes B!TCH I am Drew Finding The Billion dollar Lawyer., @drewfindling Not [Guilty]!" 50 captioned the post.

The nickname also ties into 50's upcoming scripted drama Billion Dollar Lawyer, which is based on Findling's career representing high-profile hip-hop clients. 50 unveiled a trailer for the project in January and is executive producing it alongside Quality Control Music's Quality Films. Findling, whose clients have included Cardi B, Gucci Mane, Lil Baby and DaBaby, was originally dubbed the "Billion Dollar Lawyer" by Young Dolph in 2017. 50's praise for Findling isn't new. Back in 2024, the G-Unit boss reacted to the high-profile attorney joining Durk's defense and predicted that Findling could get his client home if prosecutors hadn't built an airtight case. "If they didn't cross their T's and dot their i's he gonna hit the bricks again," 50 said at the time. That prediction partially came true Friday when a federal jury cleared Durk of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death and three stalking-related charges. Prosecutors alleged Durk financed a 2022 attack targeting Quando Rondo in retaliation for King Von's 2020 killing. Rondo survived the shooting, but his cousin, Saviay'a "Lul Pab" Robinson, was killed.

Jurors began deliberating Wednesday and requested digital evidence before asking the judge for clarification on the definition of "intent" the following day. They returned with their verdict Friday. Durk became emotional as the not-guilty verdicts were announced, crying in court as his wife, India Royale, comforted his mother. Findling, who represented Durk alongside Brian Steel, celebrated the outcome during a press conference outside the courthouse. "Twenty-two months ago, Durk and I made an agreement that we would make history with the greatest verdict in this country, and it happened today," Findling said while also offering condolences to Robinson's family. "Durk is not guilty of all charges," he continued. "The shackles must come off, and he must walk free."