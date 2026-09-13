Latto and 21 Savage Step Out Together At The US Open

The two were first spotted walking into the US Open after greeting MGK , before taking pictures for photographers.

Latto and 21 Savage stepped out at the US Open on Sept. 12, giving fans one of the clearest looks yet at a couple that spent years keeping things mostly to themselves.

Latto and 21 Savage’s relationship traces back to their 2020 track "Pull Up," the first of three songs they have made together alongside "Wheelie" and "Pop It." Somewhere along the way, they got matching tattoos of each other's legal names, his reading "Shéyaa" and hers "Alyssa."

Latto confirmed the relationship publicly last September, telling TMZ that 21 Savage was her "husband." She announced her pregnancy in March alongside her album Big Mama, then shared a video in May that appeared to confirm the birth of their daughter, 21 Savage's fourth child.

Fatherhood this time around has looked different, 21 Savage has recently revealed. “My first three [kids], I was younger, running around in the street. It was different,” he said during an appearance on Netflix’s The Pete Davidson Show. “Now, I'm in the house, I had the baby all night, making her bottles, changing her diapers. It's kinda like a different bond type shit."

Latto has framed her own shift in similar terms, telling The Breakfast Club a few months ago about the walls in her personal life.

"I got a baby, I can only be so private," she said, adding that she still guards plenty. "I feel like I still am private to a certain point... But I feel like once you start reaching different milestones in life..."