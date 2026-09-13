Music

Latto and 21 Savage Step Out Together At The US Open

The couple, who welcomed their first child in May, were photographed side by side in Queens.

21 Savage and Latto
John Nacion / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Latto and 21 Savage were photographed sitting together in the stands at the US Open in Queens on Saturday, drawing over 570 likes on X within hours.
  • Latto and 21 Savage have collaborated on three songs together, "Pull Up," "Wheelie," and "Pop It," and both got matching tattoos of each other's legal names.
  • Latto confirmed the relationship in September 2025, calling 21 Savage her "husband," and the couple welcomed their first child together, his fourth, after she announced the pregnancy in March.
  • 21 Savage told Complex that fatherhood feels different this time since he is now home making bottles and changing diapers, while Latto told Revolt that having a baby has made her less private.

Latto and 21 Savage stepped out at the US Open on Sept. 12, giving fans one of the clearest looks yet at a couple that spent years keeping things mostly to themselves.

The two were first spotted walking into the US Open after greeting MGK, before taking pictures for photographers.

Latto and 21 Savage’s relationship traces back to their 2020 track "Pull Up," the first of three songs they have made together alongside "Wheelie" and "Pop It." Somewhere along the way, they got matching tattoos of each other's legal names, his reading "Shéyaa" and hers "Alyssa."

Latto confirmed the relationship publicly last September, telling TMZ that 21 Savage was her "husband." She announced her pregnancy in March alongside her album Big Mama, then shared a video in May that appeared to confirm the birth of their daughter, 21 Savage's fourth child.

Fatherhood this time around has looked different, 21 Savage has recently revealed. “My first three [kids], I was younger, running around in the street. It was different,” he said during an appearance on Netflix’s The Pete Davidson Show. “Now, I'm in the house, I had the baby all night, making her bottles, changing her diapers. It's kinda like a different bond type shit."

Latto has framed her own shift in similar terms, telling The Breakfast Club a few months ago about the walls in her personal life.

"I got a baby, I can only be so private," she said, adding that she still guards plenty. "I feel like I still am private to a certain point... But I feel like once you start reaching different milestones in life..."

She also said the baby's arrival settled something for both of them: "I feel like we both needed a girl."

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