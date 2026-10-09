Music

John Cena on Drake Mentioning Him in "Quebec" Track: 'I'm Super Grateful'

"Chrome belt, look like John Cena in here," Drake raps on the recent 'FOMO' track.

John Cena in a blue plaid suit on the left, and Drake in a black jacket with glasses on the right.
Todd Owyoung/NBC and Prince Williams/Wireimage via Getty Images

Drake name-dropped John Cena on his recently released song “Quebec,” and the former WWE star is “super grateful” for the shoutout.

In a recent interview on The Morning Show, Cena was asked how he feels about being mentioned by Drake on “Quebec,” which appeared in his Fear of Missing Out short film and the recent deluxe edition reissue of Habibti.

“I gave my shot at the hip-hop game, and I’m grateful for the time I spent in it, and I also know the practice that it takes to understand language to put forth thought-provoking lyrics,” Cena said.

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Cena, who previously ventured into hip-hop with his 2005 album You Can’t See Me, further noted that it takes a lot to be able to release music that resonates with people.

“Gosh, that takes so much work,” he continued. “He’s a performer that’s been in the space for such a long time. To have somebody like that use me as a piece of language in their profession, it’s like, you never know who you’re gonna reach. And I’m super grateful for Drake. I’ll bring it back. I have had so many good times in Canada, and I go there often, because that’s where my family is. And man, I gotta say, I love Canada.”

On the track “Quebec,” Drake directly named Cena. “Does your baby daddy got the keys to ya in here? / If he does, I probably gotta leave you here / Chrome belt, look like John Cena in here,” he rapped on the subdued track.

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