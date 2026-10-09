John Cena on Drake Mentioning Him in "Quebec" Track: 'I'm Super Grateful'

Drake name-dropped John Cena on his recently released song “Quebec,” and the former WWE star is “super grateful” for the shoutout.

In a recent interview on The Morning Show, Cena was asked how he feels about being mentioned by Drake on “Quebec,” which appeared in his Fear of Missing Out short film and the recent deluxe edition reissue of Habibti.

“I gave my shot at the hip-hop game, and I’m grateful for the time I spent in it, and I also know the practice that it takes to understand language to put forth thought-provoking lyrics,” Cena said.