John Cena

John Cena is a professional wrestler, actor, and television host best known for his tenure with WWE, where he became a 17-time world champion and one of the company’s most enduring main event stars since debuting in 2002. His signature moves like the "Attitude Adjustment" and catchphrase "You can’t see me" helped cement his status as a cultural icon within sports entertainment. Beyond wrestling, Cena has expanded into film with roles in comedies like *Trainwreck* and action movies such as *F9*, and hosted shows like *Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?*. Cena’s relevance in pop culture comes from his rare ability to dominate both wrestling and Hollywood simultaneously, appealing to diverse audiences. Fans return because of his charismatic presence in WWE storylines and his surprising range in film, from slapstick humor to intense action sequences. This crossover appeal makes him a unique figure who continues to shape sports entertainment while breaking into mainstream media.