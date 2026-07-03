John Cena

John Cena is a professional wrestler, actor, and television host best known for his tenure with WWE, where he became a 17-time world champion and one of the company’s most enduring main event stars since debuting in 2002. His signature moves like the "Attitude Adjustment" and catchphrase "You can’t see me" helped cement his status as a cultural icon within sports entertainment. Beyond wrestling, Cena has expanded into film with roles in comedies like *Trainwreck* and action movies such as *F9*, and hosted shows like *Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?*. Cena’s relevance in pop culture comes from his rare ability to dominate both wrestling and Hollywood simultaneously, appealing to diverse audiences. Fans return because of his charismatic presence in WWE storylines and his surprising range in film, from slapstick humor to intense action sequences. This crossover appeal makes him a unique figure who continues to shape sports entertainment while breaking into mainstream media.

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John Cena Reacts to Detail that 'Hannah Montana' Star Jason Earles Was the Same Age as Him
Pop Culture

John Cena Was Shocked to Learn 'Hannah Montana' Co-Star Was 33

On Jimmy Fallon, the WWE legend relives his 'Hannah Montana' cameo and finds out the 'kid' he wrestled was secretly a 33-year-old Jason Earles.

Bernadette Giacomazzo29 days ago
'Coyote vs. Acme' Official Trailer Drops Featuring Will Forte & John Cena
Pop Culture

'Coyote vs. Acme' Trailer Pits Will Forte Against John Cena in Wild Courtroom Chaos

Watch Wile E. Coyote finally lawyer up as Will Forte takes on John Cena and Acme in a chaotic Looney Tunes courtroom showdown.

Bernadette Giacomazzo86 days ago
TikTok/harry.daniels
Pop Culture

Watch John Cena Hilariously Shut Down TikToker Trying to Sing to Him

The wrestling legend and actor introduced himself before asking what the singer's "purpose" was.

Jaelani Turner-Williams113 days ago
AJ Styles is introduced at Monday Night Raw in September 2025.
Sports

AJ Styles' Ten Best Wrestling Matches

AJ Styles might wrestle his final match at the 2026 Royal Rumble. These are the ten best matches from his phenomenal career.

Raj Prashad168 days ago
COMPLEX WWE JOHN CENA TEE
Style

Complex x WWE John Cena T-Shirt: How to Buy

The collaborative tee celebrating one of wrestling's most iconic figures is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff176 days ago
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Shohei Ohtani, Canelo and Crawford, Desire Doue, and Luka Doncic
Sports

The 25 Biggest Sports Moments of 2025

Luka, LeBron, Ohtani, and. . . Trump helped make 2025 one of the most memorable years in sports

Thomas Golianopoulos210 days ago
Four images with "Best of 2025" text: a girl with braids, a man with glasses, a man with a small figure on his head, and a clown with red hair.
Pop Culture

The 10 Best TV Shows of 2025, Ranked

From groundbreaking dramas to bingeworthy comedies, these are the shows that defined television this year

Marc Griffin217 days ago
John Cena Expresses Regret Over 'Taiwan is a Country' Controversy
Sports

John Cena Expresses Regret Over 'Taiwan is a Country' Controversy

'It was like a Ron Burgundy moment,' Cena said of the gaffe.

Bernadette Giacomazzo223 days ago
John Cena wearing a green shirt and cap, in a wrestling arena.
Sports

John Cena Says He’s Had Over 10 Surgeries Without Ever Taking a Pain Pill

Cena said he has prescribed medication over the years that are still sitting untouched.

Mark Elibert224 days ago
John Cena during Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden on November 17, 2025.
Sports

John Cena and WWE Sued Over Superstar’s Iconic Theme Music

The final week of John Cena's WWE farewell tour has taken an unexpected turn as a lawsuit has been filed regarding his 'My Time Is Now' theme music.

Tim Ryan224 days ago
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Wrestlers John Cena and David Otunga in a match on WWE Raw, with Cena applying a hold. The arena is filled with spectators.
Pop Culture

David Otunga on John Cena WWE Backstage Confrontation: 'Would Have Beat The Dog Sh*t Out of Him'

The former WWE star opened up about a heated backstage moment with Cena, revealing what would have happened if their confrontation had gone further

Kevin Wong224 days ago
Two people posing with a large plush character. One wears sunglasses and a graphic tee, the other has colorful pants and a white shirt.
Style

How WWE Fell in Love With Streetwear

Throughout 2025, WWE has reignited its official merch through collabs with Cactus Jack, BAPE, and more.

Mike DeStefano233 days ago
Dolph Ziggler delivering top rope elbow to Solo Sikoa
Pop Culture

Former Champ Dolph Ziggler Makes Explosive WWE Return After Two-Year Absence

The two-time World Heavyweight Champion was last seen in WWE back in 2023.

Richard Chachowski241 days ago
Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar Return to WWE Raw Ahead of Survivor Series
Sports

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar Return to WWE Raw Ahead of Survivor Series

The final Monday Night Raw of John Cena’s career as an active wrestler set the stage for a dramatic Survivor Series.

Bernadette Giacomazzo241 days ago

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