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Is Jay-Z's Rumored New Album Finished? Not According to Roc Nation

Music executive Ray Daniels recently suggested that Jay-Z's new album is finished and ready to go.

Jay-Z, wearing sunglasses and a cap, flashes a peace sign at a stadium event.
Steph Chambers - FIFA via Getty Images

During a recent episode of his podcast series, music executive Ray Daniels claimed that Jay-Z’s new album was already finished, but Roc Nation has suggested that isn’t the case.

In a post on Roc Nation’s Instagram Stories, a message was shared with HOV’s fans that appeared to directly respond to Daniels’ recent claims.

“‘Album done’ … Fake news,” read the message, indicating that the rumored follow-up to Jay’s last studio album, 2017’s 4:44, won’t be arriving anytime soon.

Ray Daniels recently suggested that he heard Hov’s new album was “completely done,” but he was waiting to get a partnership for the record before it drops. He didn’t explain what he meant by Jay securing a “partnership” for the album, which hasn’t been officially announced by HOV or Roc Nation.

Jay hasn’t dropped a full-length album since he collaborated with his wife, Beyoncé, on the 2018 album Everything Is Love. Before that, he dropped the critically acclaimed 4:44. He did, however, show up on eight of the ten tracks of Jay Electronica’s A Written Testimony in 2020. Earlier this year, he celebrated the 30th anniversary of his debut studio album, and he also played three sold-out nights at Yankee Stadium.

Following the shows and the confirmation of further shows in Los Angeles and London, he joined Beyoncé for a surprise remix of “Morning Dew (Bonk),” sparking speculation that he’s finally gearing up to drop a new album. It’s unclear if he’s been in the studio working on new material or not, but there’s certainly some smoke to the fire of these rumors.

It’s just not done yet.

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