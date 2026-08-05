Jay-Z Joins Beyoncé for "Morning Dew (Donk)" Remix

Elsewhere, the 25-time Grammy winner—soon set to continue his 2026 return to the stage with shows in London, Paris, and Los Angeles—laments detractors who waste their days sending hate his way via social media despite actually loving him.

“We just makin’ love, we just gettin’ rich,” he adds before launching into the bridge, which is arguably the standout moment of the remix. “Y’all keep doin’ that, we keep doin’ this.”