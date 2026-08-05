Jay-Z Joins Beyoncé for "Morning Dew (Donk)" Remix

Jay-Z takes note of those hating on “my wrist” and “my bitch” in a remix to Beyoncé’s B'Day-era track “Morning Dew (Donk),” out now.
“My watch is vintage, I don’t need nothin’ new,” HOV, whose penchant for covetable wrist accessories is well-documented, raps on the just-released remix.
Elsewhere, the 25-time Grammy winner—soon set to continue his 2026 return to the stage with shows in London, Paris, and Los Angeles—laments detractors who waste their days sending hate his way via social media despite actually loving him.
“We just makin’ love, we just gettin’ rich,” he adds before launching into the bridge, which is arguably the standout moment of the remix. “Y’all keep doin’ that, we keep doin’ this.”
"Morning Dew (Donk)" is out now on Tidal, Apple Music, Spotify, etc. Listen here. You should notice a sample of Sheck Wes’s 2017 classic “Mo Bamba” tucked in.
The remix appears on the surprise-dropped Morning Dew (Donk) Remix Pack EP, which also boasts what’s billed as the “acoustic 4:44” version of the track.
B'Day was released back in 2006, meaning this September will mark its 20th anniversary. Beyoncé, fittingly, is commemorating the moment with a special anniversary-timed reissue of the album.