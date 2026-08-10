GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Hit-Boy Marks 15 Years of Ye and Jay-Z’s ‘Watch the Throne' by Playing OG “N****s in Paris” Session

The producer and rapper recently encouraged young producers to "keep hustling" after Jay-Z performed "N***as in Paris" and "Clique" at Yankee Stadium.

Producer and rapper Hit-Boy attends Hollywood Confidential x Loretta Devine: A Moment To Exhale With Our 'Dreamgirl' at Saban Theatre on February 27, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Arnold Turner via Getty Images

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of Jay-Z and Ye’s landmark collaborative album, Watch the Throne, producer Hit-Boy offered a peek into the original session for “N***as in Paris.”

In a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, Hit-Boy highlighted the latest anniversary of the 2011 album, which was a major breakthrough moment for him as a producer. “15th anniversary of Watch the Throne, that shit is crazy,” he said in the clip, as seen below. “I was like 24 when this shit dropped. Just coming off of being a n***a that just studied Hov and Ye, playing their music, and being able to work with them years later. It’s still unbelievable.”

He then turned the camera and offered a look at the project files for the track, one of the major highlights of Watch the Throne. The original session files feature a number of production variations from the version that made the album. “This shit still go crazy in every stadium right now,” he continued. “This the original session. The end of Ye’s verse got whole different bars going into the hook. … Salute Hov, salute Ye, and salute Ricky Anderson; he just put me on this shit. Levelled a n***a whole shit up, man.”

When Complex ranked Hit-Boy’s songs earlier this year, “N***as in Paris” landed at the top spot of the list. The producer recalled working on the beat for roughly 15 minutes, and when he emailed it to Ye, he eventually replied, “When this song drops, your life is going to change.” He wasn’t wrong; the song led to several major collaborations, including the Cruel Summer highlight “Clique,” and Kendrick Lamar’s unbeatable “Backseat Freestyle.”

Other songs he’s worked on include Travis Scott and Drake’s “Sicko Mode,” Beyoncé’s “Sorry,” Drake’s “Trophies,” and ASAP Rocky’s posse cut, “1Train.”

Related Stories

Hit-Boy wearing a red beanie, sunglasses, a red and gray jacket, and a black shirt with layered necklaces, posing on a red carpet.
Music

Hit-Boy Tells Young Producers to Keep Hustling After Jay-Z Performs a Beat He Made at 24

The Grammy-winning producer reflected on catalog longevity and creative freedom after watching Jay-Z perform "N****s in Paris" and "Clique" at his sold-out Yankee Stadium residency.

Mark Elibert26 days ago
Mike Will Made-It and Hit-Boy face each other, with a stylized "V" between them. Mike wears a cap; Hit-Boy wears sunglasses.
Music

Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy: Every Song Featured in Producers' VERZUZ Face-Off

VERZUZ is back again, this time welcoming producers Mike WiLL Made-It and Hit-Boy to the global stage.

Trace William Cowen192 days ago
Hit-Boy is wearing sunglasses, a fluffy coat, and black gloves poses with fists forward in an urban night setting. He is about to face off against Mike WiLL Made-It in VERZUZ. This is a ranking of his top 20 songs of all time.
Music

The 20 Best Hit-Boy Songs of All Time

Hit-Boy has shaped the sound of modern rap over the past decade. Check out our ranking of his best songs before he goes head-to-head with Mike WiLL Made-It in the latest VERZUZ on January 30th.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo194 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicEbro Questions Drake's 'Pen's Not Dry' Warning: 'Who Is He Speaking To?'
4
StyleTallulah Willis Marries Justin Acee in Custom Balenciaga Couture Gown That Took 712 Hours to Make
5
MusicIs Jay-Z's Rumored New Album Finished? Not According to Roc Nation
6
MusicDrake Retracts Previous Advice to IShowSpeed After Barking at 'Goth Baddie' During 20-v-1 Stream

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App