Suge Knight Unimpressed by J. Cole’s Decision to Walk Back Kendrick Diss: 'Go Be R&B'

Suge Knight is sharing his take on J. Cole’s decision to walk back his “7 Minute Drill” diss toward Kendrick Lamar.
As previously reported, and as widely discussed by fans in manners both serious and entirely meme-centered, Cole spoke at length about his and Kendrick’s would-be back-and-forth at this past weekend’s Dreamville Fest in North Carolina. Namely, Cole expressed regret for the song and essentially bowed out of the much-headlined Big 3 feud.
"J. Cole, you supposed to say what you mean and mean what you say," Suge said on a new episode of his Breakbeat Media podcast Collect Call, as first reported by TMZ. "To be the best, you gotta beat the best. This is a contact sport. As we used to say back in the day, if you don’t wanna be a gangsta rapper, go be R&B. West Coast, stand up. It’s a victory."
From there, Suge shouted out Kendrick as "a real motherfucker" while not extending the same praise to Cole.
"J. Cole, with that attitude we would still be in slavery," he said. "Remember, to be the best, you gotta beat the best."
Suge also compared the situation to his own Source Awards moment involving Diddy, as well as Kobe Bryant’s All-Star game against Michael Jordan, arguing that both are examples of rising to the occasion. To close things out, Suge shared some advice he says he has also given to his son.
"If you act like a pussy, people gonna treat you like a pussy," he said. "And you know what happens to a pussy? A pussy gets fucked."
As for where Drake has landed amid the latest developments, Akademiks recently alleged that the "Summer Games" sequel denier laughed off any suggestion of him going the Cole route post-"Like That."