Suge Knight Unimpressed by J. Cole’s Decision to Walk Back Kendrick Diss: 'Go Be R&B'

Suge Knight is sharing his take on J. Cole’s decision to walk back his “7 Minute Drill” diss toward Kendrick Lamar.

As previously reported, and as widely discussed by fans in manners both serious and entirely meme-centered, Cole spoke at length about his and Kendrick’s would-be back-and-forth at this past weekend’s Dreamville Fest in North Carolina. Namely, Cole expressed regret for the song and essentially bowed out of the much-headlined Big 3 feud.

"J. Cole, you supposed to say what you mean and mean what you say," Suge said on a new episode of his Breakbeat Media podcast Collect Call, as first reported by TMZ. "To be the best, you gotta beat the best. This is a contact sport. As we used to say back in the day, if you don’t wanna be a gangsta rapper, go be R&B. West Coast, stand up. It’s a victory."