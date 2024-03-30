Boosie Asks Why Diddy’s Friends Aren’t Speaking Up for Him: ‘A Friend Is With You, Right or Wrong'

Boosie Badazz is asking where all of Diddy's celebrity friends who frequented his parties and showed him love.

On Friday, Boosie hopped on his Instagram Live to ask why Diddy hasn't received any support from his friends while going through the drama from the several sexual assault and trafficking lawsuits levied against him. According to Boosie, he can't understand how all these people would be partying with Diddy, yet no one has shown him that same love while he is going through a difficult time.

"I don't hear none of them n***as that was at Diddy's shit toasting with that champagne every year having speeches with them, nobody speak up for this man or nothing," Boosie said. "All them muthafuckers, all with those suits on with their cups up, ain't nobody said nothing," Boosie said. "That's why you ain't gonna see too many n***as around me. Who was around me before I went to jail, you don't see too many n***as around me."