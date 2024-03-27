Feds Reportedly Found Firearms During Raids at Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami Properties

Federal agents reportedly recovered several firearms at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' properties in Los Angeles and Miami during raids that took place earlier this week. The investigation is reportedly over sex trafficking allegations.

As reported by NBC News, agents seized firearms from both of the Bad Boys Records' properties during the Homeland Security raid on Monday, March 25. Three sources familiar with the investigation said it's not clear whom the firearms belonged to, or what firearms they are. One of the sources added that three women and one man have been interviewed in Manhattan about allegations of sex trafficking against Diddy following several lawsuits, starting with his ex-girlfriend Cassie in November, being filed.

Federal prosecutors executed search warrants on the two Diddy properties on Monday to obtain evidence that could back up the allegations against him. His two sons, Justin and King, were detained outside of the Los Angeles property but were not arrested. According to his legal counsel, Diddy has spoken with authorities but was never detained and has not been hit with any criminal charges.

Diddy's lawyer, Aaron Dyer, criticized Homeland Security Investigations for an "excessive show of force" deployed during the raids.

"Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way," Dyer continued in a statement provided to Complex. "This unprecedented ambush -- paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence -- leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

This post will be updated.