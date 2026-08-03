Ally Financial Hosted Ally House Experience During WNBA All-Star Weekend

For Ally Financial’s second season as Official Banking Partner of the WNBA, the company hosted a major activation during the league’s All-Star Weekend.
Last Saturday (July 25), Ally House was held in Chicago’s South Loop, with special guests being New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart and Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier, along with former Los Angeles Sparks player Kelsey Plum, who discussed ‘mental wealth’ with Ally’s Jack Howard.
In addition, as Yahoo! notes, Collier and Stewart participated in panels about the business of the WNBA, while arcade-style basketball activity Ally Bank Savings Bucket Challenge was held. If players won, they earned points on a commemorative gameplay card, with points being redeemable for Playa Society merch and All-Star jerseys.