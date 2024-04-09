50 Cent Shares ‘Get Him to the Greek’ Scene of Diddy Chasing Jonah Hill, Makes Joke About ‘Diddy’s Parties’

50 Cent continues to roast Diddy as the Bad Boy Records founder faces multiple lawsuits over alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking.
On Monday, 50 hopped on Instagram to poke fun at Diddy's situation by sharing a clip from the 2010 film Get Him to the Greek, which shows the hip-hop mogul's character chasing Jonah Hill and Russell Brand's out of a building.
The clip was captioned, "When you're trying to leave one of Diddy's parties."
Fif added, "Diddy be like [smiling face with horns emoji] Don't be trying to leave before da fun starts. LOL."
50's post arrives a week after he ripped Diddy by sharing another iconic clip from Get Him to the Greek where Diddy's character asked if Jonah Hill has ever been "mindfucked."
"I can’t believe it’s so much of this. LOL," Fif wrote.
Of course, it's only the latest of countless shots 50 has taken at Diddy since his homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided last month by law enforcement officials in connection with a federal sex trafficking case.
After catching wind of the raids on Diddy's homes, Fif took to social media to roast the 54-year-old. "Now it's not Diddy do it, it's Diddy Done," the G-Unit boss captioned a TMZ article of the news. They don't come like that unless they got a case."