50 Cent Shares ‘Get Him to the Greek’ Scene of Diddy Chasing Jonah Hill, Makes Joke About ‘Diddy’s Parties’

50 Cent continues to roast Diddy as the Bad Boy Records founder faces multiple lawsuits over alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking.

On Monday, 50 hopped on Instagram to poke fun at Diddy's situation by sharing a clip from the 2010 film Get Him to the Greek, which shows the hip-hop mogul's character chasing Jonah Hill and Russell Brand's out of a building.

The clip was captioned, "When you're trying to leave one of Diddy's parties."

Fif added, "Diddy be like [smiling face with horns emoji] Don't be trying to leave before da fun starts. LOL."