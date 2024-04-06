Akon Says He's Praying for Diddy Amid Sex Trafficking Allegations: 'Things Are Gonna Be Exposed'

Akon is praying for Diddy as the Bad Boy Records founder faces multiple civil lawsuits over alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking.

On Friday, TMZ caught up with the "Don't Matter" singer at Los Angeles International Airport and asked him to share his thoughts on Diddy's situation.

"I would like to say just pray for the man," Akon said. "God knows best, whatever's happening, God's dealing with it and that's the best thing to say. But it is very unfortunate that things in this business are always being exposed in some ways and I think things could be done differently. But I think this is a matter for God and he's continue to deal with it how he's been dealing with it."

Akon continued by saying that 2024 "is the year of truth," as he believes "things are gonna be exposed."

"Everyone's gonna have to answer for what we do on this earth," he shared. "We all have issues, problems, skeletons, and then we also have rewards and achievements and everything of that nature. For the most part, I just believe that God is dealing with you you gotta let the process flow."

Akon's remarks come on the heels of a new sexual assault lawsuit filed against Diddy and his son King Combs.

TMZ reported on Friday that a woman named Grace O'Marcaigh is behind the complaint. O'Marcaigh claims to have audio recordings of Combs trying to touch her during a 2022 yacht party. O'Marcaigh was a steward at the party, which was chartered by Diddy just before New Year’s Eve that year.

Diddy is also a defendant in the lawsuit, with O'Marcaigh saying he’s liable since it was his party. She accuses the hip-hop mogul of aiding and abetting King in the alleged assault.