Slim Jesus Looks Back on Being Called ‘Crazy’ for Not Taking Bad Boy Records Deal From Diddy

Jesus has never been fond of signing to a major label despite getting phone calls from a few. At the height of his popularity, the 26-year-old released a video of himself burning a contract to show he wasn't aligning with any of them and would rather stay independent.

"A little fun fact a lot of y'all don't know. I been had offers from the same bullshit ass labels signing your favorite rappers. And you know how I feel about 'em? Fuck a label. We getting independent money, bitch," he said in the video, while adding in the caption: "Fuck a label #IndependentMoney."

Slim Jesus' fame was short though, as several of his rap peers questioned his career, including Young Chop and Lil Mouse. However, Slim Jesus made it clear his music doesn't portray who he really is during an interview with VladTV.

"Street wise, I mean, for the most part on the street shit like I got homies that are in that shit and I know people who are and people around me," he said. "I mean, I'm not out here catching bodies and shit, obviously, I'm fucking smart."

Charlamagne Tha God praised the rapper for being honest with fans in an interview with VladTV, stating, “It’s not cause he’s hot. It’s not cause he’s hot in the streets. [We] fuckin’ with Slim Jesus. It’s that we saw his video. And the video had the warning in the beginning that none of this is real, which I thought was dope. Cause why incriminate yourself if you don’t fuckin’ have to? A lot of you stupid mothafuckin rappers could learn a lot from Slim Jesus.