50 Cent Says 'It’s Not Looking Good for the Diddler' After Report of Cassie Cooperating in Diddy Investigation

The trolling of Diddy by 50 Cent continues today in light of a new report about Cassie’s alleged cooperation in a federal investigation.

As reported by TMZ on Wednesday, Cassie, Diddy’s former romantic partner, is said to have been “cooperating” with authorities for weeks. Notably, Cassie sued Diddy last year, alleging abuse and sex trafficking, among other accusations. The suit was swiftly settled, with Diddy’s legal team denying the allegations against him.

“[O]h yeah, it’s not looking good for the Diddler,” 50 later said when sharing a screenshot of the TMZ story.