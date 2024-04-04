50 Cent Says 'It’s Not Looking Good for the Diddler' After Report of Cassie Cooperating in Diddy Investigation

At this point, the examples of 50 mocking Diddy are simply too numerous to count.

Apr 04, 2024
Images via Getty/Kevin Mazur/Live Nation & Getty/Mike Coppola/MG18/The Met Museum/Vogue
The trolling of Diddy by 50 Cent continues today in light of a new report about Cassie’s alleged cooperation in a federal investigation.

As reported by TMZ on Wednesday, Cassie, Diddy’s former romantic partner, is said to have been “cooperating” with authorities for weeks. Notably, Cassie sued Diddy last year, alleging abuse and sex trafficking, among other accusations. The suit was swiftly settled, with Diddy’s legal team denying the allegations against him.

“[O]h yeah, it’s not looking good for the Diddler,” 50 later said when sharing a screenshot of the TMZ story.

Split image of Diddy and Cassie with text about Cassie working with federal investigators
Image via 50 Cent

By Thursday morning, 50 had resumed his Diddy mockery, this time in response to a separate TMZ report regarding the apparent slew of documentaries in development about the Bad Boy Records founder.

Naturally, 50 used the opportunity to once again plug his own upcoming project, the tentatively titled Diddy Do It.

“Yeah a bunch of YouTube, Tubi movie type docs,” he said of the other documentaries reported to be in development, adding that “the big one” is the one he’s been teasing under his G-Unit Film & Television banner.

Sean Combs in a red jacket with fur collar, on TMZ article about music documentaries
Image via 50 Cent

Previously, 50 predicted that his docuseries would “break records” upon its release. At this time, it’s not clear when the series is expected to be rolled out, nor is it clear who will be involved.

Last week was a particularly hectic one for Diddy and company, starting with the widely discussed raids of his homes in Los Angeles and Miami. Meanwhile, a man alleged in Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr.'s lawsuit to be Diddy's drug mule was arrested.

Shawn Holley, Diddy’s attorney, previously called Jones “a liar” and accused him of being out for money. 

“His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines,” Holley said. “We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

