DJ Akademiks Shows Off Gun Collection In Response to Meek Mill Encouraging Fans to Leak His Address

Meek Mill recently urged fans to “mute” DJ Akademiks over his coverage of Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire trial , accusing the Kick streamer and content creator of gaslighting beef between young hip-hop stars. Akademiks later accused Meek Mill of encouraging fans to leak his address online, and in response, Akademiks showed off a collection of his firearms in a post shared on social media. In the video, a wall featuring various firearms was shown, which Akademiks captioned, “A collector.”

Following the recent escalation of their feud, DJ Akademiks has shown off his gun collection in response to Meek Mill allegedly encouraging fans to leak the controversial hip-hop personality’s address online.

Akademiks and Meek Mill have been going at it for a while now, but their feud escalated following Lil Durk’s acquittal in his murder-for-hire trial.

"Akademiks was in Durk’s case after he gas lit every major young hip hop beef…, let’s leave them in the dust … he broadcasted 69 while Durk fought for his life …. don’t contact him or touch his platform he's here to destroy successful black men from the streets!" Meek Mill wrote in one post shared on X, formerly Twitter.

In later posts, he also made references to a 2024 civil lawsuit in which Ak was accused of rape and defamation, and his comments about sexual intercourse when talking to a 15-year-old during a livestream.

Akademiks responded by accusing Meek Mill of being obsessed with him, sharing a screenshot that showed multiple missed Instagram calls from the Philly rapper, all while questionably and repeatedly speculating on his sexuality. Meek later suggested that Akademiks is “programming suburban kids,” and often uses his platform to “sway narratives.”

“He seduces kids… stars and gaslights beefs that would of never made it that far,” Meek wrote. “Profits off of people’s pain… Why is he here again… His page only gets engagement when somebody fails. … He destroying lives and laughing and joking about it and it’s been over 20 years he never gave back let’s get him out the way mute and block he’s bad for ya kids all around the board.”