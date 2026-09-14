Music

DJ Akademiks Shows Off Gun Collection In Response to Meek Mill Encouraging Fans to Leak His Address

The streamer wants Meek Mill to know that he's well-equipped to deal with any potential intruders.

Two men are pictured. DJ Akademiks, on the left, wears a black shirt and cap, smiling. Meek Mill, on the right, wears a white graphic tee and cap, speaking animatedly.
Bryan Steffy / Stringer and John Nacion / Stringer Via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • DJ Akademiks showed off a wall of firearms labeled “A collector” after accusing Meek Mill of encouraging fans to leak his New Jersey address.
  • Meek urged fans to mute Akademiks, arguing that he “gaslights” rap beefs, profits from artists’ pain, and uses his platform to sway young audiences.
  • Their long-running feud reignited over Akademiks’ coverage of Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire trial, including his past promotion of 6ix9ine while Durk fought the case.

Following the recent escalation of their feud, DJ Akademiks has shown off his gun collection in response to Meek Mill allegedly encouraging fans to leak the controversial hip-hop personality’s address online.

Meek Mill recently urged fans to “mute” DJ Akademiks over his coverage of Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire trial, accusing the Kick streamer and content creator of gaslighting beef between young hip-hop stars. Akademiks later accused Meek Mill of encouraging fans to leak his address online, and in response, Akademiks showed off a collection of his firearms in a post shared on social media. In the video, a wall featuring various firearms was shown, which Akademiks captioned, “A collector.”

Akademiks and Meek Mill have been going at it for a while now, but their feud escalated following Lil Durk’s acquittal in his murder-for-hire trial.

"Akademiks was in Durk’s case after he gas lit every major young hip hop beef…, let’s leave them in the dust … he broadcasted 69 while Durk fought for his life …. don’t contact him or touch his platform he's here to destroy successful black men from the streets!" Meek Mill wrote in one post shared on X, formerly Twitter.

In later posts, he also made references to a 2024 civil lawsuit in which Ak was accused of rape and defamation, and his comments about sexual intercourse when talking to a 15-year-old during a livestream.

Akademiks responded by accusing Meek Mill of being obsessed with him, sharing a screenshot that showed multiple missed Instagram calls from the Philly rapper, all while questionably and repeatedly speculating on his sexuality. Meek later suggested that Akademiks is “programming suburban kids,” and often uses his platform to “sway narratives.”

“He seduces kids… stars and gaslights beefs that would of never made it that far,” Meek wrote. “Profits off of people’s pain… Why is he here again… His page only gets engagement when somebody fails. … He destroying lives and laughing and joking about it and it’s been over 20 years he never gave back let’s get him out the way mute and block he’s bad for ya kids all around the board.”

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