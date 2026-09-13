Tom Hardy Hugs Helen Mirren on the 'MobLand' Red Carpet as Pierce Brosnan Waves Off Feud Talk

"MobLand" Season 2 premieres Friday, September 18 on Paramount+ with 10 weekly episodes through a November 20 finale, which Hardy teased as "madder, badder, better."

Reports in May claimed Hardy clashed with showrunner Jez Butterworth and left Mirren and Brosnan waiting on set, but producer David C. Glasser said those differences were resolved, clearing the way for Season 2 reshoots and a confirmed Season 3.

Pierce Brosnan dismissed the reported set drama with Hardy as "a storm in a teacup, really," insisting the cast is "rock solid as a company, as a family" who all show up for work.

Tom Hardy hugged Helen Mirren at the "MobLand" Season 2 world premiere in London on Thursday, calling months of feud reports "a storm in a teacup" territory as he praised her range and called her "awesome."

After months of MobLand chatter about whether Tom Hardy has issues with Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan, the actors put the rumor to rest at the show’s Season 2 world premiere in London. On Thursday (Sept. 10), Hardy spoke about his relationship with Mirren while talking with Extra, saying, “Oh, bless her… It’s very kind of her… I love Helen. She’s my friend. So, you know, it’s been an interesting few months watching.” Hardy then praised her performance as Maeve in the series, saying, “You must never judge a book by its cover, ever, and then, you know, Helen’s got an extraordinary range, and she’s an A-list, massive heavyweight actress… It’s lovely to see her let the devil out.”

Brosnan spoke about his relationship with Hardy on the red carpet. "I love the dude. I love Tom Hardy,” he said. “I'm a massive fan of the man's work. Truly. We are rock solid as a company, as a family. Everyone shows up for work, and everybody's just there on the spot." The trio of Hardy, Mirren, and Brosnan reunited for embraces and picture poses before going inside the venue. Reports in May indicated Hardy could leave the series after friction with showrunner Jez Butterworth, with the actor’s future being described as "in limbo," by an unnamed source who alleged he stayed in his trailer for hours while Mirren and Brosnan waited. Mirren later chalked it up to a "clash of styles," noting that "different actors have different processes." Rumors then surfaced that Mirren disliked Hardy’s on-set behavior.

Those creative differences between Hardy, Butterworth, and executive producer David C. Glasser were resolved, clearing the way for Season 2 reshoots and a third season that Paramount confirmed earlier this month. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the situation and Mirren’s supposed responses, Hardy said, “Helen is my friend, and that was hurtful because you want to say something, but then if you say something, you invite other things that are myths, that are usually asinine. “The best thing is to just say nothing and carry on,” he added.

Season 2 starts releasing on Friday, Sept. 18, on Paramount+, with 10 episodes rolling out weekly through the Nov. 20 finale.