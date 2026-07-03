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Allstar JR
Music

AllStar JR Seeks 60-Day Delay of Federal Firearms Trial

The Detroit rapper's legal team has filed for a continuance that would push the trial from July to September 2026.

tara mahadevan24 days ago
James Harden.
Sports

James Harden Arrested in Houston, Accused of Having Gun in His Car

The NBA star was released on a nominal $100 bond.

Shawn Setaro33 days ago
Charlize Theron attends the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2025 Block Party at Universal Studios Backlot on June 28, 2025 in Universal City, California.
Pop Culture

Charlize Theron Opens Up About the Night Her Mother Fatally Shot Her Father

'I think these things should be talked about because it makes other people not feel alone,' she said.

Holly Riordan86 days ago
Boosie Badazz wearing a bright red fur coat, red sunglasses, and multiple necklaces, standing against a dark backdrop.
Music

Boosie Badazz Stresses Prop Gun Use on Set Amid Legal Scrutiny

"Federal agents, this is Star Wars… it’s a prop.”

Mark Elibert103 days ago
Arsenio Hall at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Arsenio Hall Says Steven Seagal Brought a Gun to His Talk Show

Julianna Margulies also described a 'horrific' encounter involving Seagal and a gun.

Holly Riordan111 days ago
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Yailin La Más Viral with long dark hair and tattoos, wearing a black lace dress, poses on a red carpet with a dark background featuring logos.
Music

Yailin La Más Viral Arrested in Dominican Republic for Alleged Weapons Possession

An attorney for the Dominican artist claims the firearms found in the car did not belong to her.

Alex Ocho112 days ago
OJ Da Juiceman performs on stage wearing a red cap, sunglasses, and a graphic t-shirt, surrounded by a group of people.
Music

OJ da Juiceman Arrested for Allegedly Pointing a Firearm at an Officer During a Road Rage Incident

Juiceman was arrested earlier this month for the incident, which went down on Interstate 20 in January.

Joe Price114 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: Cyndi Lauper and son Declyn “Dex” Lauper pose at the Tribecca Film Festival premiere after party for the Cyndi Lauper documentary "Let the Canary Sing" at Serafina UWS on June 14, 2023 in New York City.
Music

Son of Cyndi Lauper Pleads Guilty, Dodges Prison Sentence for Gun Possession

Declyn "Dex" Lauper was sentenced to one year of interim probation after making a plea deal.

Jaelani Turner-Williams124 days ago
Getty Images
Life

Detroit Hairstylist Allegedly Pulled Automatic Rifle on Client Over Payment Dispute

The woman is alleged to have threatened to "bury" her client's mother over $10.

Jaelani Turner-Williams128 days ago
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 01: Actor Peter Greene attend the "Keep Your Enemies Closer: Checkmate" screening at the School of Visual Arts Theater on October 1, 2012 in New York City.
Pop Culture

‘Pulp Fiction,’ ‘The Mask’ Actor Peter Greene Died From Accidental Gunshot Wound, Autopsy Shows

The late actor was found deceased in his Manhattan apartment last December.

Jaelani Turner-Williams148 days ago
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Matthew Knowles and UGK
Music

Mathew Knowles Recalls Carrying a Gun, Weed and Crown Royal While Touring With UGK

Knowles previously managed rapper Lil O, who toured with UGK.

Trey Alston177 days ago
Florida Man Arrested After Hiding Gun Under Prosthetic Breasts and Red G-String
Life

Florida Man Arrested in ‘Highly Unusual’ Case: ‘A Lace Bra, a G-String, and a Hidden Gun’

Deputies say 39-year-old Matthew Zaccarino was arrested after a gun was found hidden under prosthetic breasts at a Polk County construction site.

Bernadette Giacomazzo190 days ago
Split image of Meek Mill and Jake Paul's infamous post on Instagram.
Music

Meek Mill Says He Would Be Under Investigation If He Posted Jake Paul Guns Photo

Jake Paul posted a picture of himself on Instagram in which he's surrounded by guns and money while sitting in a private jet.

Jose Martinez206 days ago
Dyllon Redfern with a shaved head and facial hair, wearing a white shirt, against a plain background.
Life

Tulsa Man Accused of Robbing Liquor Store With 19th-Century Gun

Police say the suspect returned to the store armed with a vintage derringer and demanded cash.

Mark Elibert219 days ago
Ray J and Princess Love
Music

Ray J Says He Never Pointed a Gun at Princess Love, Was 'Afraid' When She Came to Take His Kids

The singer was arrested after getting into an altercation with his ex and her family members on Thanksgiving.

tara mahadevan224 days ago
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Rod Wave performs during Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour at State Farm Arena on December 5, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Rod Wave Arrested on Gun Charge in Atlanta

The rapper and singer was booked on four charges, including reckless driving.

Jaelani Turner-Williams250 days ago
Meek Mill wearing a cap, white shirt, and heavy chain necklace on stage, looking upwards.
Music

Meek Mill Says Police Are Targeting Him Despite Holding Gun Licenses in Multiple States

Earlier this week, Meek was briefly detained by police in New York City after responding to a report of a man with a gun outside of a local nightclub.

Alex Ocho253 days ago
Adrian Peterson in a blue Detroit Lions uniform, number 28, on the field.
Sports

Adrian Peterson Arrested on Weapon Possession and DWI Charges in Texas

This is the second time that Peterson, who hasn't played for a team since 2021, has been arrested this year.

Joe Price263 days ago

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