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Two of the Tennessee Three, a trio of Democratic lawmakers in the state, were expelled by Republicans this week after protesting over gun violence.Trace William Cowen
Seven people were killed and dozens more were injured in the shooting, which is merely the latest example of America’s ongoing gun violence problem.Trace William Cowen
The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas left 19 children and two teachers dead. As details continue to come in, we take a look at what's known.Trace William Cowen
Find out how you can help victims of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting that left as many as 19 children and two teachers dead on Tuesday.Joe Price