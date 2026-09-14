Drake Says Jim Carrey Roast Is 'All I Want for My Birthday'

Drake turns 40 this October, and he knows exactly what he wants to mark the milestone: a roast from fellow Canadian superstar Jim Carrey. On Sunday (Sept. 13), comedian Jeff Ross, widely known for his prominence in the world of roasts, shared a video to Instagram marking his own birthday. In it, Carrey is seen tapping into the art form, at one point joking that Ross was such an “ugly baby” at birth that “God made his mother sign an NDA.”

Elsewhere, Carrey, currently attached to star in a live-action Jetsons movie, playfully boasted that he would rake in “millions of dollars in passive income” in the same amount of time it would likely take Ross to make a wish and blow out his candles.

Ross, expectedly, adored Carrey’s video, telling fans it made him “so happy” and encouraging others to join in on the roasting in the comments. Drake loved it too, commenting, “Wow this is now all I want for my birthday.” The Iceman artist , whose Fear of Missing Out film is slated to debut this week, was joined in the comments by another Canadian Carrey enthusiast, Simple Plan frontman Pierre Bouvier.

A Drake birthday is typically a much-headlined affair, as was the case with a Bahamas celebration in 2025 to mark his 39th. With 40 on the horizon, it’s hard to imagine Drake not going all out to cap off a year that has thus far included the release of three full-length studio albums.