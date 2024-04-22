Donald Glover Previews Ye and Kid Cudi Collabs Following Final Albums Announcement

Donald Glover finally got his hip-hop hero on a Childish Gambino track.
On the latest installment of his GILGA Radio stream on Instagram Live, the multi-hyphenate previewed new music from one of his upcoming two albums again. This time around, he teased a song featuring the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and another featuring Kid Cudi less than a week after he extended an olive branch to the artist.
The track with Ye features references to Jussie Smollet, Draymond Green putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock, and Ye teasing fans by mentioning a potential Watch the Throne sequel. "N****s waiting on The Throne like Hov say yes," Ye raps over production that sounds straight out of Yeezus or The Life of Pablo.
Throughout his career as Gambino, Glover has made it no secret just how much he loves Ye. In 2011, he covered "All of the Lights," while in 2013 he told Fuse that he considers himself "the son of Kanye," whom he considers "a prophet." That's not to mention the clear influence Ye has had on his music, specifically when it comes to how he raps.
In a recent episode of Complex's GOAT Talk with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Maya Erskine, Glover didn't hesitate to name Ye when asked who he considers the greatest rapper of all time. "I know that's controversial, but I feel like we would not have any of the rappers we have now without him," he said.
During the same stream, Glover also previewed a collaboration with Kid Cudi. The song is tentatively titled "Warlord" and previously leaked in 2021, so it seems unlikely that he and Cudi hopped in the studio after Glover made it clear he wanted to settle an apparent issue between them.
"Kid Cudi, if you got a problem, like, I'm not here for the beef," Glover shared on GILGA Radio earlier this month. "Just like, talk to me. ... 'Cause it's like we don't have to agree on everything but we also don't have to be like, 'When I see you, we have to wanna kill each other. ... Man, life is too short."
Glover's comments came after Cudi shut down the possibility of a collaboration when a fan asked him to work with Glover on anything, whether it's TV, movies, or music. "I'm cool," Cudi replied.
On the first GILGA Radio show of the month, Glover indicated that he's got just two more Childish Gambino albums planned, including the remixed version of his 2020 album 3.15.20. "We're releasing Atavista, but after that, there's the final Childish Gambino album, a soundtrack for the fans," he teased. The other album is tentatively titled Bando Stone & The New World.