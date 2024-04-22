Donald Glover Previews Ye and Kid Cudi Collabs Following Final Albums Announcement

Throughout his career as Gambino, Glover has made it no secret just how much he loves Ye. In 2011, he covered "All of the Lights," while in 2013 he told Fuse that he considers himself "the son of Kanye," whom he considers "a prophet." That's not to mention the clear influence Ye has had on his music, specifically when it comes to how he raps.

In a recent episode of Complex's GOAT Talk with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Maya Erskine, Glover didn't hesitate to name Ye when asked who he considers the greatest rapper of all time. "I know that's controversial, but I feel like we would not have any of the rappers we have now without him," he said.

During the same stream, Glover also previewed a collaboration with Kid Cudi. The song is tentatively titled "Warlord" and previously leaked in 2021, so it seems unlikely that he and Cudi hopped in the studio after Glover made it clear he wanted to settle an apparent issue between them.