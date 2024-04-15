Donald Glover Announces Two New Childish Gambino Albums, Previews New Music

Donald Glover has revealed that he has two new Childish Gambino albums on the way.
The 40-year-old kept his promise following a tweet on Sunday, in which he promised to preview new music in a stream on Instagram Live. But he also took some time to tell fans that he doesn't have just one new album on the way, but two.
"We're releasing Atavista, but after that, there's the final Childish Gambino album, a soundtrack for the fans," he teased, per Uproxx. He later indicated the final Gambino record would be titled Bando Stone & The New World.
Before Glover hosted the GILGA Radio stream on Instagram, a fan asked if he'd play music in the stream, and he replied, "Of course. It's a rollout dummy."
Earlier this month, Glover teased that he would be releasing a new version of his 2020 album 3.15.20, now titled Atavista.
During the stream, he previewed a song tentatively titled "Human Sacrifice," and shared updated versions of songs from 3.15.20. Notably, Glover played a version of "35.31" now featuring updated production and a verse from Young Nudy. "My fans are great and have been so patient and are starving—this album is for you guys," he told the stream's viewers between playing tracks.
Glover's last music as Gambino came in 2023 through guest features on Summer Walker's "New Type" and Jason Martin and DJ Quik's "MORE DOLLARS, MORE SENSE 1994." He also contributed to several songs off the 2022 EP Swarm, and his last full-length project came in 2020 with 3.15.20, which is getting updated and re-released as Atavista.
He has yet to announce a release date for Atavista, but he's confirmed that the rollout for the project has started so fans assumedly won't have much longer to wait.
He also recently popped up as a surprise guest during Tyler, The Creator's headlining set at Coachella this past weekend to perform "Running Out of Time." Outside of music, Glover has been busy in front of the camera, most recently appearing in the new Amazon Prime series, Mr. & Mrs. Smith.