Donald Glover Announces Two New Childish Gambino Albums, Previews New Music

Donald Glover has revealed that he has two new Childish Gambino albums on the way.

The 40-year-old kept his promise following a tweet on Sunday, in which he promised to preview new music in a stream on Instagram Live. But he also took some time to tell fans that he doesn't have just one new album on the way, but two.

"We're releasing Atavista, but after that, there's the final Childish Gambino album, a soundtrack for the fans," he teased, per Uproxx. He later indicated the final Gambino record would be titled Bando Stone & The New World.

Before Glover hosted the GILGA Radio stream on Instagram, a fan asked if he'd play music in the stream, and he replied, "Of course. It's a rollout dummy."