Donald Glover doesn't want beef with Kid Cudi.
On Monday, Glover hopped on Instagram Live to preview new music and tease a pair of forthcoming Childish Gambino albums. During the session, a fan asked 40-year-old Glover to share his thoughts on Cudi, also 40, who in February shut down the possibility of a future collaboration.
A fan on Twitter told Cudi at the time, "You and Gambino gotta work on something whether it's TV, movies, or music we'd love to see/hear it!"
Cudi's reply was a simple "I'm cool."
Nearly two months later, Glover finally addressed Cudi's terse comment. As he explains in the below clip, Gambino is choosing peace over beef.
"Kid Cudi, if you got a problem, like, I'm not here for the beef," Glover shared. "Just like, talk to me. ... 'Cause it's like we don't have to agree on everything but we also don't have to be like, 'When I see you, we have to wanna kill each other."
Glover added, "Man, life is too short."
Glover's remarks arrive after Tyler, the Creator revealed he used to hate Cudi during his performance this weekend at Coachella.
“You know what’s sick? I used to hate that n***a. Seriously, I don’t know why, I gotta go to therapy to figure it out,” Tyler said. “But then this n***a put this song called ‘Urn’ out, U-R-N. It was so undeniable, n***a, I was at conflict with myself. I’m like, ‘Fuck, how could a n***a that I hate so much be so good?’ And now, the tables have turned and this n***a barely returns my calls.”
Tyler added, “Donald, I fuck with you. Thank you for putting out shit that exceeds expectations or the perception that n***as like us should make. I love you, thank you for existing, and thank you for coming out. Please give him another round of applause.”