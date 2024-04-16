Donald Glover doesn't want beef with Kid Cudi.

On Monday, Glover hopped on Instagram Live to preview new music and tease a pair of forthcoming Childish Gambino albums. During the session, a fan asked 40-year-old Glover to share his thoughts on Cudi, also 40, who in February shut down the possibility of a future collaboration.

A fan on Twitter told Cudi at the time, "You and Gambino gotta work on something whether it's TV, movies, or music we'd love to see/hear it!"

Cudi's reply was a simple "I'm cool."

Nearly two months later, Glover finally addressed Cudi's terse comment. As he explains in the below clip, Gambino is choosing peace over beef.

"Kid Cudi, if you got a problem, like, I'm not here for the beef," Glover shared. "Just like, talk to me. ... 'Cause it's like we don't have to agree on everything but we also don't have to be like, 'When I see you, we have to wanna kill each other."

Glover added, "Man, life is too short."