Young Nudy

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21 Savage dressed in a tuxedo for the "Stepbrothers" music video.
Music

21 Savage Teams Up With Young Nudy For the Lo-Fi "Stepbrothers" Video

The Gabriel Moses-directed video for the 'What Happened to the Streets?' highlight has arrived.

Joe Price100 days ago
Latto is pictured washing a car.
Music

Latto Pours the World a Glass of 'Sugar Honey Iced Tea' on New Album f/ Megan Thee Stallion and More

Latto's third studio album also sees her enlisting Teezo Touchdown, Ciara, and more.

Trace William Cowen716 days ago
Man in a tan suit poses on red carpet with photographers in background
Music

Childish Gambino Shares 'Atavista' Album Alongside "Little Foot, Big Foot "Video, Announces World Tour

Donald Glover described 'Atavista' as the "finished version" of his 2020 record, '3.15.20.'

Joe Price804 days ago
Music

Killer Mike Got a Free Young Nudy Verse Because He Went to School With Nudy’s Mom

Mike exhausted every option to reach out to Nudy before realizing he went to school with his mother.

Mark Elibert1036 days ago
Music

Exclusive: See Young Nudy Perform "Peaches & Eggplants" on 'Flight Club Fridays'

The East Atlanta rapper also chopped it about sneakers, his creative process, and the current hip-hop landscape.

Joshua Espinoza1038 days ago
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Music

Latto Disses Benzino in New Verse on Young Nudy's "Peaches & Egglants" Remix Amid Beef With Coi Leray (UPDATE)

Latto pokes fun at Coi's father's neck, which has been roasted in the past due to Benzino's muscular build.

Brad Callas1051 days ago
young nudy cover art
Music

Latto and Sexyy Red Recruited for Young Nudy's “Peaches & Eggplants” Remix

Nudy shrewdly updates his 'Gumbo' hit by enlisting the proven power of Latto and Sexyy Red.

Trace William Cowen1052 days ago
Rapper Young Nudy performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles
Music

Young Nudy Promises Leaker He’ll ‘Beat Your Ass’ After Hundreds of Songs by Nudy, Young Thug, Gunna, More Emerge

The Atlanta rapper issued the warning after more than 170 of his unreleased songs surfaced online. Tracks by Young Thug, Gunna, and more also emerged.

Joshua Espinoza1326 days ago
Pi'erre Bourne "Where You Going"
Music

Pi'erre Bourne Celebrates Release of 'Good Movie' Album With "Where You Going" Video

More than a year after the release of his last full-length solo project, 'The Life of Pi'erre 5,' Pi’erre Bourne returns with his new album, 'Good Movie.'

Brad Callas1423 days ago
Young Nudy 'EA Monster'
Music

Young Nudy Drops New Mixtape 'EA Monster'

After sharing a pair of projects last year, Young Nudy returns with his latest full-length offering 'EA Monster' featuring one guest appearance from BabyDrill.

Brad Callas1447 days ago
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dreamville gangsta grillz tape cover
Music

Dreamville and DJ Drama Link Up for 'Gangsta Grillz' Mixtape 'D-Day' f/ J. Cole, Ari Lennox, J.I.D, EarthGang, More

J. Cole and Dreamville join forces with DJ Drama to receive their own 'Gangsta Grillz' mixtape called 'D-Day' leading up to their second annual Dreamville Fest.

Jordan Rose1577 days ago
The cover art for the deluxe edition of Isaiah Rashad's 'The House Is Burning.'
Music

Isaiah Rashad Drops 'The House Is Burning' Deluxe f/ Juicy J, Project Pat, Young Nudy, and More

Following the end of his extensive North American tour, Isaiah Rashad has shared the deluxe version of his latest album, 'The House Is Burning.'

Joe Price1710 days ago
2FeetBino "Can't Complain" single cover
Music

2FeetBino and Young Nudy Connect for New Song "Can't Contain"

Rising Atlanta rapper 2FeetBino continues to showcase his versatility with “Can’t Contain,” his new collaboration with fellow ATL artist Young Nudy.

Joe Price1712 days ago
nudy-21
Music

Young Nudy and 21 Savage Pay Tribute to Horror Films in New "Child's Play" Video

Young Nudy and 21 Savage pay homage to horror films in the video for "Child's Play," which sees the two hanging out in a junkyard under a full moon.

tara mahadevan1767 days ago

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