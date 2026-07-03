Hiro Murai

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The 'Atlanta Robbin' Season' finale "Crabs in a Barrel" feels more like a series finale than the end of a season. Based on how the season concluded, some believe that Donald Glover and Hiro Murai are ready to walk away from FX and their hit series.
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fka twigs
Music

Watch FKA twigs' New Hiro Murai-Directed Video for "Sad Day"

Directed by Hiro Murai of 'Atlanta,' and the "This Is America" music video fame, FKA twigs' "Sad Day" video is yet another captivating showcase for her. 

Joe Price2149 days ago
Donald Glover
Pop Culture

Donald Glover Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at 'Guava Island'

Earlier this year, Donald Glover and Hiro Murai released their highly-anticipated 'Guava Island' film.

Joe Price2569 days ago
gambino
Pop Culture

Donald Glover's 'Guava Island' Wasn't Originally Written With Rihanna in Mind

The Royalty collective gives more insight on 'Guava Island,' a new 56-minute film with roots in the 2013 short 'Clapping for the Wrong Reasons.'

Trace William Cowen2649 days ago
gambino
Pop Culture

Donald Glover and Rihanna’s ‘Guava Island’: New Details Emerge Ahead of Premiere

The Hiro Murai-directed film is described as "brisk" and is said to include reworked versions of recent Gambino singles.

Trace William Cowen2653 days ago
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glover
Pop Culture

Donald Glover’s ‘Guava Island’ Film f/ Rihanna Will Debut at Coachella (UPDATE)

The mysterious Hiro Murai project involves Rihanna, who was spotted filming with Glover last year.

Trace William Cowen2660 days ago
Screenshot of 'Barry'
Pop Culture

HBO Shares 'Barry' Season 2 Trailer

It looks like Season 2 of 'Barry' will take us through even more twists and turns than the first one.

tara mahadevan2701 days ago
childish
Music

Joyner Lucas Thinks "I'm Not Racist" Was a Precursor to Childish Gambino's "This Is America"

Today in bold claims, Joyner Lucas has let it be known that he feels his "I'm Not Racist" video made Gambino "comfortable enough" to make "This Is America."

Trace William Cowen2725 days ago
Donald Glover and Hiro Murai
Music

Donald Glover Was Worried "This Is America" Video Could Have Come Off as "Pretentious"

In a new interview with GQ, Donald Glover's go-to director Hiro Murai spoke about the amazing year he's had and what's next for him.

Joe Price2785 days ago
Donald Glover
Music

Donald Glover Previews Trailer for His Upcoming Film With Rihanna

Back in August, Rihanna and Donald Glover were spotted filming something together in Cuba.

Joe Price2790 days ago
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Rihanna in London
Music

A New Documentary on Rihanna Will Reportedly Be Released This Fall

In 2016, director Peter Berg revealed that he planned to start working on a documentary on Rihanna, what he said was, “more a character study than a music film.”

tara mahadevan2890 days ago
Rihanna cuba
Pop Culture

Rihanna and Donald Glover Spotted in Cuba, Reportedly Filming Hiro Murai's Movie

According to a local magazine, Rihanna and Donald Glover have been spotted in Havana, Cuba filming a secret project called 'Guava Island' directed by Hiro Murai.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2892 days ago
Brian Tyree Henry in New York
Pop Culture

Brian Tyree Henry Explains Why Working on Season 2 of 'Atlanta' Was 'Daunting'

Brian Tyree Henry reveals that the latest season of 'Atlanta' was particularly difficult for him and his character Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles: "This season was about restrain for Alfred."

tara mahadevan2962 days ago
glover stanfield
Pop Culture

Lakeith Stanfield Had No Idea Donald Glover Was Teddy Perkins During Filming

'Atlanta' co-executive producer Hiro Murai makes a guest appearance on the Toolkit podcast to explain how the infamous Teddy Perkins episode came to life. Murai also reveals that much of the cast and crew, including Lakeith Stanfield, didn't know who was behind Perkins' prosthetic mask.

NoraGrayceOrosz2963 days ago
Donald Glover
Music

Childish Gambino's "This Is America" Gains Platinum Status

The song's music video has racked up 216 million YouTube views.

juliarp2969 days ago
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Hiro Murai
Pop Culture

'Atlanta' Director Hiro Murai Signs With FX to Develop and Produce TV Projects

Murai, who directed Childish Gambino's "This is America" music video and seven 'Atlanta' episodes, has signed with FX to create new TV content.

Marco Margaritoff2989 days ago

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