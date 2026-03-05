50 Cent Suggests He's Working on a T.I. and Tiny Documentary: 'Talk to a Crisis PR Person'

In a post on Instagram, 50 Cent shared a screenshot showing a headline that reported Fif is said to be developing a documentary about the married couple, who have been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 30 women. “Remember how quiet I got before the Diddy doc, Dame thought I wasn’t coming,” he wrote, referring to the Diddy Netflix docuseries he executive produced, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. “I hope this doesn’t mess up your promo tour they’re gonna ask about your 20 sexual assault cases. You might want to talk to a crisis PR person.”

50 Cent has suggested that he’s working on another documentary series, and this time it will be focused on the sexual abuse allegations against T.I. and his wife, Tiny Harris .

In 2021, Sabrina Peterson alleged that T.I. threatened to kill her and held a gun to her head during an incident in 2009. Within two months after she shared the allegations, over 30 women and one man came forward with accusations that the Atlanta rapper and his wife drugged, kidnapped, intimidated, and sexually assaulted them in California and Georgia. They have repeatedly denied the allegations.

Fif and T.I. had been at odds for years. The two first clashed in 2007 when 50 Cent called the rapper a “snitch.” They continued to trade subliminal shots for years, and by 2020 T.I. was pushing for them to get involved in a VERZUZ battle that he was confident he would win. Earlier this year, T.I. called out 50 Cent for never agreeing to a battle, which the NYC rapper responded to by insulting T.I., his wife Tiny, and his song, King Harris.

T.I. has since released a couple of diss tracks aimed at 50 Cent, but Fif has yet to directly respond with a diss of his own. He has teased on Instagram, however, that “new music” is on the way soon.

In more recent years, 50 Cent has focused a lot of his creative efforts on TV, producing a number of shows including Power and its multiple spin-offs. He also served as an executive producer on a docuseries that focuses on the sexual misconduct against Diddy, who he has also continually called out on social media.