Pop Culture

Aubrey O'Day Alleges She Fled Diddy Event After Bodyguard Held Her During Disturbing Encounter

The former Danity Kane singer claims she was forcibly held in order to witness something she believes was intended to determine whether she would participate or not.

(L-R) Aubrey O'Day and Diddy.
Romain Maurice/Getty Images | Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Aubrey O'Day alleges a bodyguard held her by the shoulders at a Diddy-connected gathering while forcing her to witness something she believes was meant to test whether she would participate.
  • O'Day said she escaped when a friend's knock loosened the bodyguard's grip, then ran into another room "crying, screaming, freaking out" before they left.
  • She stopped short of calling the event a "freakoff," while Combs — serving 50 months after two prostitution-related convictions — has denied allegations of sexual assault and abuse.

Aubrey O'Day has shared new details about a disturbing encounter she claims she experienced at an event connected to Sean "Diddy" Combs.

During a recent appearance on the Creator Inc podcast, the former Danity Kane singer reflected on what has publicly become known as Diddy's "freakoffs" and described attending an event where the number of people present gradually began to dwindle.

O'Day was careful not to definitively label the gathering she attended a "freakoff," noting that evidence presented during Combs' federal trial gave her a different understanding of what those encounters allegedly entailed.

"I don't even know that those became freakoffs because we've seen evidence of freakoffs in court," O'Day said.

She explained that, based on what she learned from court proceedings, the alleged freakoffs involved male escorts, Combs' girlfriends, and specific sexual scenarios while Combs watched.

O'Day said the event she attended appeared to operate differently, but claimed people began being asked to leave in stages until the gathering became increasingly exclusive. "I was at something where things started to limit down," she said.

O'Day then alleged that a bodyguard pulled her outside, where she was made to witness something she believes was intended to determine whether she would participate in what was happening.

"I saw something that I believe I was meant to see 'cause he was staring in my eyes the whole time while it was happening," O'Day recalled. "I think it was like a point where he was trying to see if I was going to be down."

According to O'Day, the bodyguard had his hands on her shoulders during the encounter. She claimed an opportunity to escape presented itself when a friend knocked on a nearby door, causing the bodyguard's grip to loosen.

"The bodyguard's hand got a little loose 'cause they were on my shoulders, and I got out," she said.

O'Day said her friend remembers her running into another room in an extremely emotional state immediately afterward. "She recalls me like running into a room crying," O'Day said, adding that her friend remembered her "crying, screaming, freaking out."

The pair then left the gathering. "We got the fuck out," O'Day said.

O'Day's latest account comes after years of publicly speaking out about Combs and her experiences during her time with Bad Boy Records. She rose to fame as a member of Danity Kane, the group assembled on MTV's Making the Band 3 and signed to Combs' label.

Combs was convicted in July 2025 on two federal counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. He was later sentenced to 50 months in federal prison and fined $500,000.

Combs has repeatedly denied allegations of sexual assault and abuse made against him. A spokesperson previously said he "categorically denies" allegations raised by O'Day and "has never sexually assaulted anyone."

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