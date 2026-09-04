Jordan Brand is reportedly reconnecting with Sony and its beloved Spider-Verse animated film franchise for a new Air Jordan 1 collab dropping in 2027.

According to sneaker leaker accounts Sneaker Files, @Brandon1an, @zSneakerheadz, and @MrUnloved1s on X, a 'Beyond the Spider-Verse' Air Jordan 1 High (style code: JA1074-001) is rumored to launch next summer. The timing of the release is expected to coincide with the highly anticipated film Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse hitting theaters on June 18, 2027. At the time of writing, leaked images of the sneaker have yet to emerge.