Sneakers

'Beyond the Spider-Verse' Air Jordan 1 Rumored to Release in 2027

Here's what to know about the 'Beyond the Spider-Verse' Air Jordan 1 High.

'Beyond the Spider-Verse' Air Jordan 1
The 'Beyond the Spider-Verse' Air Jordan 1 is rumored to drop in 2027. Via @Brandon1an

Jordan Brand is reportedly reconnecting with Sony and its beloved Spider-Verse animated film franchise for a new Air Jordan 1 collab dropping in 2027.

According to sneaker leaker accounts Sneaker Files, @Brandon1an, @zSneakerheadz, and @MrUnloved1s on X, a 'Beyond the Spider-Verse' Air Jordan 1 High (style code: JA1074-001) is rumored to launch next summer. The timing of the release is expected to coincide with the highly anticipated film Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse hitting theaters on June 18, 2027. At the time of writing, leaked images of the sneaker have yet to emerge.

Thus far, Jordan Brand has released two Spider-Verse-themed Air Jordan 1s, including the “Origin Story” pair in 2018 and a “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” colorway in 2023. The brand also made a special “Prowler” Jordan 1 Stash Utility that was given to select friends and family.

At the time of writing, the “Beyond the Spider-Verse” Air Jordan 1 High release has yet to be announced by either of the parties involved.

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