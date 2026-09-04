Chilli to Continue TLC Tour Solo While T-Boz Recovers From ‘Sickle Cell Crisis’

Chili will continue performing solo on TLC's ongoing tour while T-Boz recovers after suffering a sickle cell crisis.
TLC’s manager Bill Diggins confirmed in a statement on Sept. 3 that T-Boz recently experienced a sickle cell crisis that required hospitalization. Diggins said her condition is not considered life-threatening and that she continues to improve, though recovery from an episode can take anywhere from several "days to weeks."
T-Boz's absence became noticeable when she missed TLC's Aug. 28 performance at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. Chilli addressed the situation onstage and asked the audience to show support for her longtime groupmate.
"Obviously my sister is not here right now. She has sickle cell," Chilli told the crowd, per Billboard. "I think most of you know all the stuff that goes on with TLC, but when she has, you know, an episode — which is what's happening right now … But she's so much better, and I want to ask each and every one of you to help me hold her down tonight."
TLC representative Christal Jordan told USA Today that the group decided against putting the It's Iconic Tour on hold. Chilli will instead continue performing with support from tourmates Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue.
"Because the It's Iconic Tour is such an interactive show, we made the decision to continue, with Chilli performing and receiving incredible support from Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, and most importantly, the fans," Jordan said.
Footage shared online has shown Chilli performing TLC classics including "No Scrubs" and "Ain't 2 Proud to Beg" without T-Boz during recent stops in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York.
T-Boz, 56, has lived with sickle cell anemia since birth and has discussed her experience with the disease throughout her career. She previously revealed that doctors gave her a grim prognosis as a child.
"I was told at 7 years old I would never live past 30," she told Robin Roberts on Good Morning America. "I would be disabled my whole life and never have kids. But I traveled the world in TLC."
TLC noted that September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month and encouraged fans to educate themselves about the disease and donate blood if they're able.