Chilli to Continue TLC Tour Solo While T-Boz Recovers From ‘Sickle Cell Crisis’

Chili will continue performing solo on TLC's ongoing tour while T-Boz recovers after suffering a sickle cell crisis.

TLC’s manager Bill Diggins confirmed in a statement on Sept. 3 that T-Boz recently experienced a sickle cell crisis that required hospitalization. Diggins said her condition is not considered life-threatening and that she continues to improve, though recovery from an episode can take anywhere from several "days to weeks."

T-Boz's absence became noticeable when she missed TLC's Aug. 28 performance at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. Chilli addressed the situation onstage and asked the audience to show support for her longtime groupmate.

"Obviously my sister is not here right now. She has sickle cell," Chilli told the crowd, per Billboard. "I think most of you know all the stuff that goes on with TLC, but when she has, you know, an episode — which is what's happening right now … But she's so much better, and I want to ask each and every one of you to help me hold her down tonight."