Benzino Slams 'Bozo' 50 Cent for Mocking His Injury, Takes Inspiration From T.I. and King Harris

Benzino, recently once again made the target of Instagrammed mockery from 50 Cent, is taking inspiration from T.I. and King Harris amid their own feud with the G-Unit Film & Television founder. As you’ll recall, Benzino was recently seen wearing a neck brace following an incident that’s said to have occurred during an alleged custody dispute. Fif, expectedly, was quick to react to the news, taking to IG to mock Benzino’s predicament. “LMAO,” he captioned a photo of Benzino in a neck brace, later adding “God told me to share this” in a follow-up comment.

In a subsequent RealLyfe Street Starz conversation about the post, and 50’s tendency toward trolling in general, Benzino opted to wear a t-shirt featuring an image that should be familiar to those who’ve been following Fif’s back-and-forth with T.I. and family. Emblazoned on the shirt, though it’s slightly hard to make out in the video, is a presumed photo of 50 as a kid. In the photo, he’s seen holding up what appears to be a hand-drawn portrait of his late mother. King, son to T.I. and Tiny, previously used the same image while doling out his own grievances.

“Shout-out to T.I. and his whole family,” Benzino said after being asked about the shirt. “You know, I see 50 posting me and he said God made him do it. Me and God got a relationship, so I guess God made me do this too. I thought it’s just appropriate to wear it for the interview. I actually like the shirt. It fits really nice.”

Benzino went on to elaborate further on his admiration for Tip and Tiny’s family dynamics, pointing to them both as positive influences for younger generations. He also launched into a personal assessment of Fif’s fanbase, arguing that much of his core audience stems from his Shady Records affiliation.

“You know, the bozo he is, I’m not surprised at what he did,” Benzino argued. “But what disappoints me is his fans. … I keep saying this, how a big part of his fanbase are white people from that Shady camp. If 50 was never signed to Eminem, this whole situation would be different. They wouldn’t give a fuck.” Elsewhere, Benzino, who’s been made the subject of additional Fif-led mockery in the past, criticized the prolific Instagrammer for “always tearing down our culture” and asserted “there’s nothing genius” about his approach. Fif, in Benzino’s eyes, is also “out of touch” as an artist. “Tip just wanted to battle,” he said. “Look, it’s obvious that 50 fell way the fuck off when it comes to this rapping shit. Nobody wants to admit it. His hardcore fanbase will never admit it. … He’s just gone.”

For a closer look into the history of 50 Cent and T.I.’s feud, see here.