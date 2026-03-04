Music

T.I. Plays Coy With Paparazzo When Asked About 50 Cent: 'What Diss Track?'

Tip also said he's here to "defend," not "defeat."

T.I. on the left in a striped jacket and cap, and 50 Cent on the right in a white shirt and chain, both at separate events.
Images via Getty/Paras Griffin/BET & Getty/Gilbert Flores/Penske Media

T.I. says his feud with 50 Cent is more about a desire to “defend” than “defeat,” though he initially opted to play coy on the topic when recently approached by a paparazzo.

As seen in this video from TMZ, a paparazzo for the publication approached Tip and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, in New York City on Tuesday (March 3). First, Tiny was asked about 50 Cent’s recent decision to share a photo of her to his Instagram, though the paparazzo in question didn’t name Fif directly. As previously reported, the sharing of that photo was followed by disses from King Harris, son to T.I. and Tiny.

“Man, that shit’s so last week. … We got the No. 1 song in the country, man. ‘Let ‘Em Know,’ man,” Tip said.

From there, he was asked about hitting the studio amid the feud, at which point the temporary coyness kicked in.

“Going back in what studio? What you talking ‘bout?” Tip asked.

When the paparazzo mentioned the topic of diss tracks, Tip again responded with a question of his own.

“What diss track?” he offered.

Fif then got a direct mention from the paparazzo, who mentioned Tip “coming at” him as of late.

“Huh? Coming at?” Tip said before sharing an assessment of the situation that’s similar to remarks he gave during a recent Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show interview.

“The only thing I have to say, it’s very unfortunate,” he added. “But, honestly, I wasn’t here to defeat. I was here to defend. I’m just happy that the women and children in my family know that there’s a line of men that’s ready to stand and protect from whoever, against whoever.”

“Let ‘Em Know,” produced by Pharrell, is indeed enjoying charts success at the moment. As of this writing, the track is at No. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, marking a rise of six positions when compared with last week. All told, the song has spent five total weeks on the chart so far. It also recently hit the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

As for Tip and Fif’s feud, its beginnings actually date back nearly 20 years, with revived talks of a would-be VERZUZ leading to more recent developments.

Get a closer look at the history here.

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