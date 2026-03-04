T.I. Plays Coy With Paparazzo When Asked About 50 Cent: 'What Diss Track?'

T.I. says his feud with 50 Cent is more about a desire to “defend” than “defeat,” though he initially opted to play coy on the topic when recently approached by a paparazzo.

As seen in this video from TMZ, a paparazzo for the publication approached Tip and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, in New York City on Tuesday (March 3). First, Tiny was asked about 50 Cent’s recent decision to share a photo of her to his Instagram, though the paparazzo in question didn’t name Fif directly. As previously reported, the sharing of that photo was followed by disses from King Harris, son to T.I. and Tiny.

“Man, that shit’s so last week. … We got the No. 1 song in the country, man. ‘Let ‘Em Know,’ man,” Tip said.

From there, he was asked about hitting the studio amid the feud, at which point the temporary coyness kicked in.