T.I. Wishes King Harris Didn't Get Involved in 50 Cent Beef, Says T-Shirt of Fif's Mom Went Too Far

T.I. wishes that his son King didn’t get involved in his ongoing beef with 50 Cent. During a sit down with the hosts of The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, T.I. reflected on his son’s disses to 50 Cent after the Queens rapper trolled the Harris family with a picture of Tiny. “No, I don’t enjoy it,” said T.I. (around the 4-minute mark) in response to a question about if his kids’ responses were enjoyable (his other son Domani released a diss too). “I spent so much time trying to get this lil n****a off the ledge. Now, he has justifiable means to undo all of the teaching that I’ve been teaching.”

Though he didn’t want King caught up in the mess, T.I. did express how proud he is of how King and Domani have protected their mother. “​​I’m a logical, reasonable man of respect,” said T.I. “I raise my children to be men of respect. Logical, reasonable and not to be emotional. The one thing that I am proud of this is that the women and children in our families see that it’s a line of men that’s here against who the fuck ever.” “We not here to defeat. I’m here to defend. I’m here to protect what’s ours. I’d die in the streets about this shit here,” T.I. added. T.I. then expressed when he thought that King went too far. “I said that’s enough when I seen that T-shirt,” said the rapper — referring to King wearing a shirt with 50 Cent’s deceased mother on it. “I’m big on treating people the way I want to be treated. I don’t just be out here doing unto others how I don’t want to be dealt with.” T.I. and his kids have dropped several disses at 50 Cent for either ducking T.I.’s Verzuz request, or dissing Tiny. Fif himself has yet to make any insults on wax— and it doesn’t seem like he plans to do so in the future.

At the end of February, 50 Cent took a break from memes about the Harris family to highlight his TV achievements on Instagram. “I know what your thinking how is this happening, it’s very simple I’m on [flame emoji],” he wrote in the caption of a post. I’ll take these L’s ! LOL. GLG. GreenLightGang.”