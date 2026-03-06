T.I. Denies 'Coordination' With Sons Over 50 Cent Disses: 'Everybody Moving on Their Own Accord'

T.I. has cleared up any suspicions that his family's barrage of disses aimed at 50 Cent was part of a coordinated attack.

In an interview with Ebro Darden on The Ebro Show, the "War" rapper denied the implication that there was a level of coordination orchestrated by himself and his sons, King Harris and Domani, during the height of their feud with the G-Unit head honcho.

"I ain’t got nothing to do with — everybody moving on their own accord," he said around the 7:18 mark in the clip above. "Everybody doing what they feel is necessary to be done in the moment."

After dropping one of his diss tracks, Tip spoke with King, advising him to fall back. But when he received a call the next day from his son, who was angered by 50's response, the 45-year-old rapper understood that King would react accordingly.

T.I. recently shared on The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show that he stepped in when King posted a photo of himself wearing a shirt with 50’s deceased mother on it because he thought his son went too far.