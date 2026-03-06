Music

T.I. Denies 'Coordination' With Sons Over 50 Cent Disses: 'Everybody Moving on Their Own Accord'

Tip has addressed the implication that he, King Harris and Domani worked together at the height of the feud with 50.

T.I. has cleared up any suspicions that his family's barrage of disses aimed at 50 Cent was part of a coordinated attack.

In an interview with Ebro Darden on The Ebro Show, the "War" rapper denied the implication that there was a level of coordination orchestrated by himself and his sons, King Harris and Domani, during the height of their feud with the G-Unit head honcho.

"I ain’t got nothing to do with — everybody moving on their own accord," he said around the 7:18 mark in the clip above. "Everybody doing what they feel is necessary to be done in the moment."

After dropping one of his diss tracks, Tip spoke with King, advising him to fall back. But when he received a call the next day from his son, who was angered by 50's response, the 45-year-old rapper understood that King would react accordingly.

T.I. recently shared on The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show that he stepped in when King posted a photo of himself wearing a shirt with 50’s deceased mother on it because he thought his son went too far.

"I’m big on treating people the way I want to be treated," he said. "I don’t just be out here doing unto others how I don’t want to be dealt with."

Tip places the blame on 50 Cent for allowing their back-and-forth to go on for as long as it did. "The fact that it continued on, and continued on, because a muthafucka just refused to just…chill," he said.

T.I. also stated he has moved on from his beef with 50. "I’m done with this shit," he said. "'Cause, to be honest with you, the way the narrative has spun now. 'Oh, now he needed this for his family.' Man, we been straight."

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