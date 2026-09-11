Life

Bangkok Man Faces Cruelty Charges After Sodomizing Koi Fish

The 51-year-old suspect allegedly climbed into a neighbor's koi pond to do the do.

Koi fish
(Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

Key Takeaways

  • A 51-year-old Bangkok man identified as Sutthichai Boonlert faces trespassing, property damage, public disgrace, and animal cruelty charges after a neighbor's CCTV caught him climbing into a koi pond.
  • The footage from Soi Vibhavadi Rangsit 66 showed the suspect arriving by bicycle on the evening of September 7, stripping naked, catching a koi and using it to masturbate before returning it to the water.
  • The pond's owner, known as Bobby, grew suspicious after fish died with bent bodies and repositioned his CCTV following the discovery of a sex toy near the pond, then chased the suspect and was injured falling during the pursuit.
  • Police detained the suspect on September 10 near Chiang Kong, Lak Si, and he admitted to the koi incident as well as past abuse of a dog and a doll.

A Bangkok man is facing animal cruelty charges after being caught on security camera sodomizing a Koi fish in his neighbor’s pond.

Police arrested the 51-year-old suspect, identified as Sutthichai Boonlert, after the pond's owner, Bobby Anong, brought the footage to officers. He is charged with trespassing, property damage, acts causing public disgrace, and animal cruelty, according to TMZ.

The incident happened outside a house on Soi Vibhavadi Rangsit 66 on the evening of Sept. 7. Footage showed the man arriving by bicycle around 8:30 p.m., parking beside the water, circling the pond, exposing himself, and reaching for a fish.

Roughly eight minutes later, he was seen climbing into the pond naked, catching a koi with his hands and using it to masturbate before putting it back in the water.

A housekeeper and the owner spotted him and gave chase. The suspect pedaled off on his bicycle. Anong was injured during the pursuit after tripping.

Anong said he had raised the koi for several years and had grown suspicious after some of the fish died with bent bodies. He repositioned his CCTV to cover the pond after a sex toy turned up near the water earlier that day and was thrown out by a housekeeper.

Investigators suspected the man lived close by, since he escaped on a bicycle. On Sept. 10, officers spotted him wearing the same clothes near Chiang Kong, Lak Si. He tried to run and was detained.

Police say he admitted he was the man in the video, telling them he went to the pond to bathe, became aroused watching the koi, and grabbed a fish twice. He also told police he had no money for sex and no partner, and said he had used drugs he found rather than bought.

The admissions went further back. He told investigators that years earlier he sexually abused a pregnant female dog and was arrested and jailed by Bang Khen police.

Boonlert also revealed that he had also abused a doll he found in the trash.

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