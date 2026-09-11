Bangkok Man Faces Cruelty Charges After Sodomizing Koi Fish

A Bangkok man is facing animal cruelty charges after being caught on security camera sodomizing a Koi fish in his neighbor’s pond.

Police arrested the 51-year-old suspect, identified as Sutthichai Boonlert, after the pond's owner, Bobby Anong, brought the footage to officers. He is charged with trespassing, property damage, acts causing public disgrace, and animal cruelty, according to TMZ.

The incident happened outside a house on Soi Vibhavadi Rangsit 66 on the evening of Sept. 7. Footage showed the man arriving by bicycle around 8:30 p.m., parking beside the water, circling the pond, exposing himself, and reaching for a fish.

Roughly eight minutes later, he was seen climbing into the pond naked, catching a koi with his hands and using it to masturbate before putting it back in the water.

A housekeeper and the owner spotted him and gave chase. The suspect pedaled off on his bicycle. Anong was injured during the pursuit after tripping.