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Hit-Boy has shaped the sound of modern rap over the past decade. Check out our ranking of his best songs before he goes head-to-head with Mike WiLL Made-It in the latest VERZUZ on January 30th.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Music
A Hip-Hop Family: Hit-Boy Discusses His Legacy, Working With Nas, And His Father Big Hit’s Debut Album
Hit-Boy and Amazon Music are making Hip-Hop’s 50th birthday a family affair.Jordan Rose
During a ComplexCon(versations) panel with host Speedy Morman, Hit-Boy and PATRÓN took the stage to announce their upcoming Mixed & Mastered collaboration.Brandon Constantine
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Quavo, Takeoff, Lil Durk, Babyface Ray, Lil Gnar, Harry Styles, Dreezy, Hit-Boy, Symba, and more.Jessica Mckinney