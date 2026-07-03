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Hit-Boy wearing a red beanie, sunglasses, a red and gray jacket, and a black shirt with layered necklaces, posing on a red carpet.
Music

Hit-Boy Tells Young Producers to Keep Hustling After Jay-Z Performs a Beat He Made at 24

The Grammy-winning producer reflected on catalog longevity and creative freedom after watching Jay-Z perform "N****s in Paris" and "Clique" at his sold-out Yankee Stadium residency.

Mark Elibert2 days ago
Lizzo smiling in a white outfit with floral background; Sexyy Red in a sheer top, red hair, and sunglasses on stage.
Music

Lizzo and Sexyy Red Join Forces for ”HOES” From ‘Scary Movie 6’ Soundtrack

The two-minute banger lands on the franchise soundtrack, out today via Nice Life/Atlantic.

Mark Elibert55 days ago
Mariah Carey, Busta Rhymes at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Rae Sremmurd Perform "Black Beatles" During Mike WiLL Made-It and Hit-Boy VERZUZ

For a few glorious minutes, we were back in the days of the Mannequin Challenge.

Jaelani Turner-Williams167 days ago
Mike Will Made-It and Hit-Boy face each other, with a stylized "V" between them. Mike wears a cap; Hit-Boy wears sunglasses.
Music

Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy: Every Song Featured in Producers' VERZUZ Face-Off

VERZUZ is back again, this time welcoming producers Mike WiLL Made-It and Hit-Boy to the global stage.

Trace William Cowen167 days ago
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Mike Will Made-It and Hit-Boy face each other, with their names displayed. Both are wearing dark clothing and sunglasses.
Music

Hit-Boy and Mike WiLL Made-It's 'VERZUZ' Event: Everything You Need to Know

'VERZUZ' returns with Hit-Boy and Mike WiLL Made-It on Friday, January 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Apple Music. Here’s what you need to know.

Trace William Cowen168 days ago
Mike Will Made-It and Hit-Boy featured in a promotional image for "The Return of the Producers" event on January 30th.
Music

Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy: Build Your Own VERZUZ Setlist

We Made Our Predictions. Now Make Yours.

Complex Staff170 days ago
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Music

Hit-Boy and Mike WiLL Made-It VERZUZ: How to Buy GAS Trading Cards

The producers will battle it out during the live music competition on January 30.

Jaelani Turner-Williams176 days ago
Hit-Boy in a denim jacket and bucket hat stands in front of a sign that reads "N3ON X H3RBOY."
Music

Hit-Boy Shares New "Crow Bars" Freestyle Inspired by 'Idiots' Breaking Into His Studio

The Grammy-winning producer says he's "got cash" for anyone with information on who was behind the break-in.

Trace William Cowen193 days ago
Viral Streamer N3on Is Dropping His Biggest Project Yet With Grammy Winner Hit-Boy by His Side
Music

Viral Streamer N3on Is Dropping His Biggest Project Yet With Grammy Winner Hit-Boy by His Side

N3on, who previously worked together with Iggy Azalea in the metaverse, is now teaming up with Hit-Boy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo274 days ago
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Hit-Boy and Jay-Z people wearing sunglasses. Hit-Boy is on the left and has short hair, and Jay-Z us on the right with long hair and is smiling.
Music

Hit-Boy Thanks Jay-Z for Helping Him ‘Secure My Freedom’ From 18-Year Publishing Deal

Hit-Boy revealed he’s finally free from an 18-year publishing deal.

Mark Elibert357 days ago
Big Hit and Hit-Boy attend Emmerson & Davido "Strawberries On Ice" Video Release at Poppy on June 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Hit-Boy Shares Petition to Free His Father Big Hit From Jail

The hitmaker says his father is being "unjustifiably held in Forsyth County Jail."

Jaelani Turner-Williams525 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 29: Big Hit and Hit-Boy attend "Strawberries on Ice" Video Release Party Hosted by Emmerson and Davido on June 29, 2024 at Poppy in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Hit-Boy Reveals That Big Hit Is Back in Jail: 'We Don't Know What the Future Holds'

The producer shared that before his father returned to jail, he'd completed 700 songs, which will soon be released.

Jaelani Turner-Williams631 days ago
Music

Nipsey Hussle-Inspired Album Series by J. Stone Features New Collab by Late Rapper

Stone revealed that Nipsey helped him title his album series back in January 2019.

tara mahadevan966 days ago
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Music

Hit-Boy Auctioning Off His Publishing in Travis Scott and Beyoncé's ‘Utopia’ Collab

The bidding on the auction, which includes a 5 percent stake in the Scott and Beyoncé collab plus the keyboard used to create the beat, has reached over $15,000.

Alex Ocho1022 days ago
Music

Nas Talks About Collaborating With Hit-Boy: 'We Can Definitely Go for More Albums'

Esco and Hit have released two trilogies in three years.

Mark Elibert1034 days ago

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