42 Dugg Drops Debut Studio Album '4eva Us Neva Them' f/ Sexyy Red, Meek Mill, and Lil Baby

The Detroit rapper broke onto the scene in a big way in 2019 and has gone from strength to strength ever since. His path to success hasn't been without issue, though, as he was arrested in 2022 after he failed to show up to serve a six-month sentence in connection with illegal firearm possession. After spending 18 months behind bars, he made his return last year when he was picked up by CMG boss Yo Gotti.

He celebrated his release from prison in October with "Go Again," while earlier this year he played a homecoming concert in Detroit with various special guests. Alongside frequent collaborators Yo Gotti, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk, he celebrated his return home by squashing the beef with hip-hop collectives Doughboyz Cashout and Team Eastside.